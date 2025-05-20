The 5 best electric 4x4 trucks

Electric vehicles may conjure images of sedans and e-bikes, but the offerings have now expanded to pickup trucks. Manufacturers worldwide are electrifying these massive towing machines with big batteries and unrelenting performance.

Despite their heavy builds, these automobiles have excellent range thanks to extensive research and new technological advancements. Automakers at home and abroad are packing their electric trucks with large battery packs — mostly lithium-ion technology that’s stored under the hood.

Regenerative braking has been another critical development in battery-operated trucks. The feature converts energy lost during braking into usable electricity for the motor, thus expanding range. Considering the increased stress, it’s essential when in traffic or hauling heavy loads.

While electric sedans have had two decades of mass production, electric 4x4s are relatively new in the automotive world. Experts say the market size is around $19.42 billion in 2025, though a 30.84% CAGR could elevate it to $56.9 billion by 2029.

Buyers still have somewhat limited selection when looking for an electric pickup truck, but more and more automakers are entering the fold with exciting plans: The Ram 1500 REV will debut in 2026 after production delays, and while Toyota (TM) has yet to release a battery-powered pickup, the automaker has one planned for European markets.

Here are five of the best electric 4x4 trucks you can buy right now.