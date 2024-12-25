The 10 best cities in the world for expats

In the years since the Covid-19 pandemic first shut down life across the globe and shifted many professions to online work, both employers and employees have had to reevaluate where in the world their business is conducted.



For many people, this cultural change has allowed them to finally move to dream destinations that were once out of reach due to work responsibilities. While living abroad can be thrilling, being an expat comes with a bevy of unique challenges. This is especially true with a shifting global economy and increased political instability across many nations.



The consulting group Mercer (MMC) recently released a study revealing which cities offer the best quality of life for expats.

“As cities face extreme weather, economic fluctuations and other challenges, the rankings provide valuable insights for HR leaders at multinational organizations to better navigate the complexities of global mobility management and enhance the overall experience for their international workforce,” Mercer global mobility leader Yvonne Traber said in a statement

The 10 top rated cities were almost entirely concentrated in Europe, with the exceptions of Auckland and Vancouver. Singapore was the highest-ranked Asian city at number 30. Dubai was the highest ranked city in the Middle East, at 83rd place, and Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, was the highest ranked city in Africa.



“In an era of digital nomads and flexible working, Mercer’s data shows that the most desirable destinations are those that blend a high quality of life and an affordable cost of living,” Traber said. “This presents a challenge for organizations and international assignees as they balance decisions related to relocation, investment and talent management.”



