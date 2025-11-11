For the 17.6 million veterans living in the United States, life after service can be a mixed bag. While national unemployment among veterans is just 3.1%, millions still face housing insecurity and have trouble accessing healthcare and education. And where they live could be making matters worse.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 19 key livability, affordability, and veteran support indicators to determine the best and worst places for veterans. The ranking examined everything from veteran unemployment and income growth to the availability of VA health facilities and military discounts at local businesses.

“When veterans return home from serving our nation, it’s important for them to live in a place that provides good education and employment opportunities, along with access to quality care for their physical and mental health,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The best cities for veterans have all these characteristics, plus added bonuses like large veteran populations for community support, as well as restaurants and entertainment venues that offer veteran discounts.”

Continue reading to see which cities made the list — and why.