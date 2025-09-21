10 gas cards that will save you money
Save on fill-ups with these gas credit cards that let you earn cash back, points, and discounts that could make your trips more rewarding
Gas prices fluctuate, but the need to fill up never goes away unless you’ve gone electric. Indeed, U.S. gasoline consumption averaged 376 million gallons a day in 2023, and for many families, commuters, and small business owners, fuel is one of the most consistent expenses. That makes gas credit cards a potential way to put money back in your pocket every month.
There are three main types of cards that help drivers save. Co-branded gas station cards reward loyalty at a single chain. Bank-issued rewards cards give flexible cash back or points across categories, often including gas. Fleet or business cards offer tools for companies with multiple drivers.
Not every card is right for every customer, and in fact, many gas stations even charge more if you're using one. However, the following 10 gas cards stand out for rewards, perks, and overall reported value.
Citi Custom Cash Card
Engin Akyurt via Pexels
The Citi Custom Cash Card automatically rewards your top spending category each month. That means if you use it mostly at the pump, you can earn an elevated cash-back rate on gas without having to track bonus categories.
Perks include:
- 5% cash back on your highest spending category, up to $500 each billing cycle.
- No annual fee, making it simple to keep long-term.
- A welcome bonus often worth $200 or more after meeting minimum spend.
This card is ideal for drivers who want flexible rewards and no annual fee.
American Express Blue Cash Preferred
CardMapr.nl via Unsplash
The American Express Blue Cash Preferred card is popular with families who spend heavily on everyday essentials. While its grocery benefits are well known, its gas rewards can be equally valuable.
Perks include:
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations.
- 6% at U.S. supermarkets, which pairs well with road trip snacks.
- A welcome bonus that often exceeds $250 in value.
This card typically comes with a $95 annual fee, but frequent drivers and families often offset that cost easily.
Costco Anywhere Visa by Citi
Erik Mclean via Pexels
For Costco members, this card doubles as both a membership ID and a powerful gas rewards tool. It earns cash back not only at Costco stations but also at nearly any other gas station.
Perks include:
- 4% cash back on eligible gas purchases worldwide, up to $7,000 per year.
- No annual fee beyond a Costco membership.
- Additional rewards on dining and travel.
This card works best for Costco members who fill up often and want strong value across multiple categories.
PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature
fr0ggy5 via Unsplash
The PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature offers some of the most generous rewards for gas spending. Membership in PenFed Credit Union is required, but it's widely accessible.
Perks include:
- Five points per dollar on gas purchases.
- Additional points on groceries and certain digital services.
- No annual fee, keeping costs low.
This card suits drivers who want maximum rewards on fuel without paying a yearly fee.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
The Chase Freedom Unlimited combines straightforward cash back with access to valuable travel rewards if paired with a premium Chase card. It consistently ranks as one of the most flexible cards available.
Perks include:
- 3% cash back on dining and drugstores, plus 1.5% everywhere else.
- Gas rewards typically fall into promotional or rotating categories, so they can stack well with quarterly bonuses.
- A welcome bonus often worth $200 or more.
This card is best for drivers who want broad rewards that extend beyond fuel.
Citi Strata Premier Card
The Citi Strata Premier Card is designed for travelers but also delivers robust gas rewards. It provides points that can be transferred to airline and hotel partners, adding flexibility.
Perks include:
- Three points per dollar on gas, dining, supermarket, and air travel spending.
- Typically comes with a relatively low $95 annual fee.
- A welcome bonus that can be worth $600 or more in travel.
This card fits drivers who want to turn gas spending into travel opportunities.
Wells Fargo Autograph Card
The Wells Fargo Autograph Card is a solid, no-annual-fee option with bonus categories tailored to everyday life. Its gas benefits combine well with dining and travel rewards.
Perks include:
- Three points per dollar on gas, restaurants, travel, transit, and streaming services.
- No annual fee.
- A welcome bonus often worth around $200.
This card works well for drivers who value variety in their rewards categories.
Discover it Chrome / Discover it
Dawn McDonald via Unsplash
The Discover it Chrome offers unlimited cash back and steady gas rewards, while the standard Discover it card includes rotating categories that frequently feature gas stations. Both options provide strong first-year value.
Perks include:
- 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants with the Chrome version.
- Five percent in rotating categories with the standard version.
- Discover matches all rewards in your first year, effectively doubling them.
These cards are ideal for new credit users or anyone who wants to amplify their first-year cash back on gas.
Sam's Club Mastercard
Nathana Rebouças via Unsplash
Sam's Club members can benefit from one of the highest gas rewards rates available with this card. It delivers above-average cash back across several categories.
Perks include:
- 5% cash back on gas purchases, up to $6,000 per year.
- Three percent on dining, plus one percent on everything else.
- No annual fee beyond a Sam's Club membership.
This card is perfect for Sam's Club shoppers who want to maximize fuel savings.
PNC Cash Rewards Visa Card
Emil Kalibradov via Pexels
The PNC Cash Rewards Visa Card offers simple cash-back earnings with no confusing points or tiers. It's straightforward and effective for consistent drivers.
Perks include:
- 4% cash back on gas purchases.
- Three percent at restaurants and two percent at grocery stores.
- No annual fee, with a welcome bonus that often adds $200 or more.
This card suits drivers who prefer predictable, no-fuss cash back on everyday spending.