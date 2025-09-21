10 gas cards that will save you money Save on fill-ups with these gas credit cards that let you earn cash back, points, and discounts that could make your trips more rewarding

Gas prices fluctuate, but the need to fill up never goes away unless you’ve gone electric. Indeed, U.S. gasoline consumption averaged 376 million gallons a day in 2023, and for many families, commuters, and small business owners, fuel is one of the most consistent expenses. That makes gas credit cards a potential way to put money back in your pocket every month.

There are three main types of cards that help drivers save. Co-branded gas station cards reward loyalty at a single chain. Bank-issued rewards cards give flexible cash back or points across categories, often including gas. Fleet or business cards offer tools for companies with multiple drivers.

Not every card is right for every customer, and in fact, many gas stations even charge more if you're using one. However, the following 10 gas cards stand out for rewards, perks, and overall reported value.