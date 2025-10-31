The best keyboard shortcuts you wish you were already using
Here are some powerful keyboard shortcuts that save time, improve focus, and boost productivity on any device
Keyboard shortcuts offer some of the simplest ways to save time and work more efficiently. By relying less on your mouse, you reduce the small but constant interruptions that break your focus. Over the course of a day, those micro-savings can add up to a real productivity gain.
For many people, shortcuts are like hidden features in plain sight. They can transform everyday tasks, from writing emails to managing files. Professionals who master them often find they can navigate software faster and with fewer mistakes.
The best part is that you don't have to learn dozens all at once. Start with a few, use them regularly, and build your collection over time. Before long, you'll wonder how you ever worked without them.
Here are some of the best.
Universal shortcuts (Windows and macOS)
These are the bread and butter of productivity. They work in most programs and across both Windows and macOS.
- Copy, cut, and paste. Use Ctrl or Command with C, X, or V to quickly move text, files, or images without touching the mouse.
- Undo and redo. Ctrl or Command with Z takes you one step back, while Ctrl or Command with Y or Shift+Z moves you forward again.
- Save and open. Ctrl or Command with S saves your work instantly, and Ctrl or Command with O opens a file without browsing menus.
Master these first, and you'll already feel a speed boost in your daily work.
Browser shortcuts
If you spend hours online browsing with Chrome, these will help you move at lightning speed.
- Open and close tabs. Ctrl or Command with T opens a new tab, and Ctrl or Command with W closes the current one.
- Reopen a closed tab. Ctrl or Command with Shift+T brings back the last closed tab.
- Search within a page. Ctrl or Command with F highlights words or phrases instantly, making it easy to scan long articles or documents.
These keyboard shortcuts make switching between research, emails, and entertainment effortless.
Text editing shortcuts
Writers, coders, and anyone who types a lot will love these.
- Navigate by word or paragraph. Hold Ctrl (Windows) or Option (Mac) with arrow keys to jump quickly through text.
- Delete entire words. Combine Ctrl or Option with Backspace or Delete to remove words without pecking at single letters.
- Paste without formatting. Ctrl or Command with Shift+V pastes clean text that matches your document's style.
The less time you spend moving your cursor, the more time you have for your work.
File management shortcuts
Managing files with shortcuts is faster and less distracting than clicking through folders.
- New file or folder. Ctrl or Command with N creates new documents or folders in many programs and file explorers.
- Rename quickly. Press F2 (Windows) or Return (Mac) with a file selected to rename it without menus.
- Close applications. Alt+F4 (Windows) or Command+Q (Mac) closes an app instantly.
Over time, these commands will make file organization second nature.
Advanced productivity shortcuts
Once you're comfortable with the basics, power-user shortcuts can supercharge your workflow.
- Show the desktop. Windows+D (Windows) or Command+F3 (Mac) clears the view so you can quickly access files or shortcuts.
- Lock your screen. Windows+L or Control+Command+Q keeps your data safe when you step away.
- Access the task manager. Ctrl+Shift+Esc (Windows) or Command+Option+Esc (Mac) lets you close unresponsive programs fast.
These commands let you keep your system secure and efficient without breaking your rhythm.
Application-specific shortcuts
Every app has hidden gems that can save you time.
- Excel navigation. Use Ctrl+Arrow keys (Windows) or Command+Arrow keys (Mac) to jump to the edges of your data instantly.
- Photoshop zoom. Ctrl or Command with + or – changes your view quickly for precise edits.
- Slack quick switcher. Press Ctrl or Command with K to jump between conversations without using your mouse.
Spending a few minutes learning shortcuts for your most-used apps can pay off for years.
Custom shortcuts and automation
Sometimes the best shortcut is the one you make yourself.
- Create custom key combinations. Both Windows and Mac allow you to assign your own shortcuts to menu commands you use often.
- Use automation tools. Apps such as AutoHotkey (Windows) and Keyboard Maestro (Mac) can run entire workflows with a single key press.
- Keep learning. Websites like ShortcutFoo and app-specific help pages are great for discovering new tricks.
Customizing shortcuts ensures they match your habits and work style. Over time, you can create a personal toolkit that works exactly the way you do.