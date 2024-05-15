Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
The 10 best-led companies, according to Glassdoor

Nvidia, Bain & Co., and In-N-Out Burger all made Glassdoor's first-ever ranking of the companies with the best leadership

By
Rocio Fabbro
Good corporate leadership is one of the most important factors in job satisfaction.

Overall job satisfaction grew slightly in 2023, ticking up to 62.7% from 62.3% from a year earlier, according to the Conference Board’s latest U.S. Job Satisfaction report. The report found that leaders should emphasize culture — including the quality of leadership, work-life balance, and workplace culture — to retain talent and keep their employees happy.

Online job board Glassdoor published a list of the 50 best-led companies of 2024 on Wednesday, using company reviews from at least 1,000 current and former employees submitted between March 1, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024. This is the first time Glassdoor has carried out such a ranking, focusing primarily on responses related to the CEO’s job performance and senior management.

“The people within an organization remain its greatest asset, and I truly believe employee wellbeing trickles down from the very top,” Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong said in a statement. He said that the companies on the list are “shining examples of companies where senior leadership is putting work-life and people first according to the millions of ratings and insights provided by those who really know a company — employees.”

These are the 10 best-led companies of 2024, according to Glassdoor.

Bain & Company

Bain & Company

Bain & Co. logo
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Business consultancy giant Bain & Co. came in at no. 1 on Glassdoor’s list. The Boston-based company has nearly 8,000 reviews on the job board site, and has consistently been ranked within the site’s four best places to work since 2009. Bain & Co. had 19,000 employees as of April.

Databricks

Databricks

Databricks logo
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

In second place is Databricks, a generative AI-powered data intelligence platform founded in 2013. The San Francisco-headquartered company has more than 6,000 employees and is the highest-ranked of the 12 tech firms to land in Glassdoor’s top 50 best-led companies.

Protiviti

Protiviti

Image for article titled The 10 best-led companies, according to Glassdoor
Photo: Thomas Barwick (Getty Images)

Rounding out the podium is Protiviti, a management consulting company specializing in IT consulting, risk & compliance, digital transformation, and internal audit services. The Menlo Park, California-headquartered firm has more than 11,000 consultants and operates in over 25 countries.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA

Nvidia
Photo: Bing-Jhen Hong (Getty Images)

Nvidia, the Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor-making superpower whose highly sought-after chips are powering the AI boom, is the fourth best-led company, according to Glassdoor. (And the $2 trillion dollar company’s stock is also powering the Nasdaq.)

Employees have said CEO Jensen Huang is “Demanding. Perfectionist. Not easy to work for.” But Huang said that the words “perfectly” described him. “It should be like that,” he said in an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes. “If you want to do extraordinary things, it shouldn’t be easy.”

Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial

Raymond James
Photo: Jetcityimage (Getty Images)

St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James is no. 5 on Glassdoor’s best-led workplaces. The investment bank and financial services company, which has been around since 1962, provides wealth management, capital markets, asset management and other individually tailored financial services.

Advertisement

“Smiling faces. Priceless art. First names. Open doors. None of these things are necessarily synonymous with the financial services industry, but you’ll find them all at Raymond James,” reads the firm’s website.

Equitable Advisors

Equitable Advisors

Image for article titled The 10 best-led companies, according to Glassdoor
Photo: Krisanapong Detraphiphat (Getty Images)

Wealth management firm Equitable Advisors, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, came in sixth place in the rankings. During its investor day last May, the company revealed plans to double its wealth advisor headcount from 700 and increase advisor productivity by 4-5% over the next four years.

AMD

AMD

AMD headquarters
Photo: JHVEPhoto (Getty Images)

AMD, a Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor company, nabbed the no. 7 spot. At the end of 2023, the company had 26,000 employees — a 4% year-over-year increase.

Samsara

Samsara

Samsara
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Software company Samsara came in eighth on Glassdoor’s list. Overall, the San Francisco-based company has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on the job board, based on over 1,015 reviews.

In-n-Out Burger

In-n-Out Burger

In-n-Out
Photo: Robert Gauthier (Getty Images)

This popular fast-food chain is no. 9 on Glassdoor’s best-led companies list. The Irvine, California-based chain has 27,000 employees and 417 restaurants across the U.S., mainly concentrated on the West Coast.

Autodesk

Autodesk

Autodesk
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

San Francisco-based software company Autodesk rounds out the top 10. The company was featured in Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022 list, ranked fifth on Corporate Knights’ 2023 index of most sustainable companies, and 21st in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in 2022. It had 13,700 employees worldwide as of January 2023.

