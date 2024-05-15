The 10 best-led companies, according to Glassdoor

Good corporate leadership is one of the most important factors in job satisfaction.

Overall job satisfaction grew slightly in 2023, ticking up to 62.7% from 62.3% from a year earlier, according to the Conference Board’s latest U.S. Job Satisfaction report. The report found that leaders should emphasize culture — including the quality of leadership, work-life balance, and workplace culture — to retain talent and keep their employees happy.

Online job board Glassdoor published a list of the 50 best-led companies of 2024 on Wednesday, using company reviews from at least 1,000 current and former employees submitted between March 1, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024. This is the first time Glassdoor has carried out such a ranking, focusing primarily on responses related to the CEO’s job performance and senior management.

“The people within an organization remain its greatest asset, and I truly believe employee wellbeing trickles down from the very top,” Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong said in a statement. He said that the companies on the list are “shining examples of companies where senior leadership is putting work-life and people first according to the millions of ratings and insights provided by those who really know a company — employees.”

These are the 10 best-led companies of 2024, according to Glassdoor.