10 of the best selling tablets

Tablets offer the portability of phones combined — at times — with the performance and flexibility of a laptop. This makes them a popular option for work, entertainment, shopping and social-media scrolling. In fact, some reporters are now claiming they've managed to replace their desktops with tablets for work. But what sort of tablet is the best choice?
In this guide, we'll rank some of the best-selling tablets on the market today — based on user reviews and expert input. We'll explore budget-friendly and premium tablets to suit first-time buyers and those looking to upgrade to something with a little more power.
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a versatile tablet that sits in the mid-range of the market. It offers a lot of power for the price and includes a keyboard and stylus. The good speakers and decent (but not spectacular) screen quality mean you can comfortably work, browse and watch videos on this machine.
- Key Features: 12.7" screen, AI features
- What Users Like: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, stylus included
- What to Watch Out For: 3K display struggles to compete with others on the market
- Best For: Multipurpose tablet for productivity and entertainment
Apple iPad Mini (7th Gen)
If there's one thing Apple is known for, it's consistency. The Apple iPad Mini (7th Gen) is no exception. It's slightly faster than the 6th Gen iteration, and options like the Apple Pencil might appeal to some. It's certainly a great first tablet, but if you already own a recent model, it can be hard to justify the upgrade.
- Key Features: Weighs only 293 grams and is just 6.3mm thick
- What Users Like: A17 Pro chip with improved GPU for gaming
- What to Watch Out For: May feel like an incremental upgrade over the 6th Gen
- Best For: Those looking for a multi-use compact tablet
Amazon Fire Max 11
If you're looking for a budget tablet that can double as an ebook reader (or audiobook player), the Amazon Fire Max 11 might be the answer. Those who want to play Android games or use lots of productivity apps might find Fire OS limiting, but as a tablet for streaming media and reading, Amazon's offerings make a lot of sense.
- Key Features: 14-hour battery life, IPS display
- What Users Like: Expandable storage
- What to Watch Out For: Fire OS lacks some features that Android users might be accustomed to
- Best For: Those who want to use the Amazon-specific features
OnePlus Pad / Pad 3
OnePlus is known for its phones, and it's only natural for the company to want to break into the tablet market too. The OnePlus Pad 3 offers a solid Android experience for less than $1,000. Some users find the poor black contrast of the screen frustrating when watching movies, but overall, the Snapdragon processor and 3392 x 2400 pixel screen make for a pleasant user experience.
- Key Features: 12.3" screen, 4.32GHz processor
- What Users Like: Available with all the accessories for less than $1,000
- What to Watch Out For: LCD rather than OLED display
- Best For: Android lovers who want a high-performance iPad alternative
Microsoft Surface Pro 10
The Surface Pro 10 is a Windows device that's popular with business users. It's part tablet, part laptop, offering a compact form factor, touch screen, and the ability to run most Windows productivity applications on the move.
However, it's not as upgradable as a laptop, and the detachable keyboard isn't as comfortable as a laptop keyboard. As a tool for working on the go, it gets the job done, but most users are likely to want to have a dedicated desktop or laptop in addition to the Surface.
- Key Features: Intel Processor and Windows OS
- What Users Like: Run Windows applications on the go
- What to Watch Out For: Some users find Copilot AI frustrating
- Best For: Business users
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a thin, lightweight tablet with 12GB RAM and a 16-hour battery life. As with most other Android devices, the internal storage can be expanded with a MicroSD card. It's priced solidly in the mid-range and can handle day-to-day productivity tasks. However, those looking to play some of the more demanding Android games may be disappointed.
- Key Features: Expandable storage, weighs 523 grams
- What Users Like: 12GB RAM, up to 16 hours battery life
- What to Watch Out For: Octa-core processor limited to 2.4GHz
- Best For: Productivity and day-to-day browsing
Apple iPad (11th Gen, A16 chip)
The 11th-generation iPad with the A16 chip is an entry-level iPad that's suitable for productivity and general entertainment use. If you want an Apple device and aren't bothered about AI features, this tablet is designed for everyday productivity and entertainment and can handle everyday tasks.
- Key Features: All-screen liquid retina display
- What Users Like: 10-hour battery life and 512GB option available
- What to Watch Out For: The A16 chip doesn't support Apple Intelligence
- Best For: General productivity
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
This high-end, premium Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra Tablet is aimed at those looking for a powerhouse for gaming, productivity, or entertainment. The specs are beefy, but the device has the same user-friendly interface as other Samsung models.
- Key Features: 14.6" dynamic AMOLED display
- What Users Like: Reduced bezel size and anti-glare screen
- What to Watch Out For: The large screen means the tablet weighs around 1.5 pounds
- Best For: Gaming and media consumption
Apple iPad Air (11", M3 chip)
The iPad Air 11" with the M3 chip is billed as a budget iPad and fills that niche well. Users report acceptable performance for browsing and light office tasks, but the device lacks some popular Apple features, such as Face ID.
- Key Features: Designed as an affordable entry into the Apple ecosystem
- What Users Like: 10-hour battery life under active use
- What to Watch Out For: The M3 chip can be underpowered for some tasks
- Best For: Casual users
Apple iPad Pro (13", M4 chip)
The iPad Pro with the M4 chip offers better performance, longer standby times, and a better screen than the M3. If you expect to use your iPad a lot and can afford the extra few hundred dollars, generally reviewers feel that the extra performance makes it worth the money; although, it's still not a full PC replacement.
- Key Features: FaceID, 10-core processor vs the 8-core M3
- What Users Like: Ultra Retina XDR display with 120Hz refresh rate
- What to Watch Out For: Some users report that battery life doesn't match Apple's claims
- Best For: Gaming and demanding work tasks