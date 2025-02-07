Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

The 10 best stocks of the last decade

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Markets

The 10 best stocks of the last decade

Some stocks might be expected, while others could come as a surprise

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 best stocks of the last decade
Image: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

Stock investing requires patience, and a key strategy for success is evaluating a stock’s long-term returns. A company’s performance over the years reflects its strength and potential for future growth. Here’s a list of some of the best-performing stocks of the past decade, according to Y Charts. While some names may be expected, others might surprise you.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

1. Nvidia

1. Nvidia

Image for article titled The 10 best stocks of the last decade
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) designs and manufactures high-performance processors for a wide range of devices, including personal computers, tablets, smartphones, workstations, and servers. In 2024, the company dominated the AI chip market.

Advertisement

As of February 2025, Nvidia’s stock performance looks like this:

  • Market capitalization: $2.92 trillion
  • Stock price: $119
  • 10-year-growth: 23,700%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

2. Celsius Holdings

2. Celsius Holdings

Image for article titled The 10 best stocks of the last decade
Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice (Getty Images)

Founded in 2004, Celsius (CELH) started as a small energy drink manufacturer and has since established itself as one of the leading energy drink companies in the world. Along its journey, it formed a partnership with beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP), which has become a key distributor for the brand.

Advertisement

As of February 2025, Celsius’s stock performance looks like this:

  • Market capitalization: $5.4 billion
  • Stock price: $23
  • 10-year-growth: 11,900%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices

Image for article titled The 10 best stocks of the last decade
Illustration: arthobbit (Getty Images)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a semiconductor company based in California, specializing in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies.

Advertisement

As of February 2025, Advanced Micro Devices’s stock performance looks like this:

  • Market capitalization: $192 billion
  • Stock price: $118
  • 10-year-growth: 3,866%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Arista Networks

Arista Networks

Image for article titled The 10 best stocks of the last decade
Photo: Cravetiger (Getty Images)

Arista Networks (ANET) delivers data-driven networking solutions that span from client devices to the cloud, specializing in large-scale data centers, campus networks, and routing environments.

Advertisement

As of February 2025, Arista Networks’s stock performance looks like this:

  • Market capitalization:$141 billion
  • Stock price: $112
  • 10-year-growth: 3,100%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

5. Texas Pacific Land Corp

5. Texas Pacific Land Corp

Image for article titled The 10 best stocks of the last decade
Photo: Alistair Berg (Getty Images)

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) is one of the largest private landowners in the state of Texas, holding an expansive portfolio of approximately 873,000 acres. The majority of this land is strategically located in West Texas, with a significant concentration in the Permian Basin—one of the most prolific oil and gas-producing regions in the United States.

Advertisement

As of February 2025, Texas Pacific Land Corp’s stock performance looks like this:

  • Market capitalization: $31 billion
  • Stock price: $1,357
  • 10-year-growth: 3,300%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

6. Fair Isaac Group

6. Fair Isaac Group

Image for article titled The 10 best stocks of the last decade
Photo: manusapon kasosod (Getty Images)

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a prominent software company specializing in applied analytics. It focuses on leveraging predictive analytics and data science to improve business decision-making.

Advertisement

As of February 2025, Fair Isaac Group’s stock performance looks like this:

  • Market capitalization: $44 billion
  • Stock price: $1,809
  • 10-year-growth: 2,161%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

7. Tesla

7. Tesla

Image for article titled The 10 best stocks of the last decade
Photo: Smith Collection (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA), renowned for its innovation and automotive industry disruption, is a pioneering electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer led by entrepreneur Elon Musk. Beyond vehicles, Tesla is deeply invested in advancing sustainable energy through solar power generation and energy storage technologies.

Advertisement

As of February 2025, Tesla’s stock performance looks like this:

  • Market capitalization: $1.2 trillion
  • Stock price: $392
  • 10-year-growth: 2,915%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

8. Comfort Systems USA

8. Comfort Systems USA

Image for article titled The 10 best stocks of the last decade
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Comfort Systems USA (FIX) is a leading provider of comprehensive mechanical and electrical contracting services, specializing in designing, installing, and maintaining advanced systems for industrial and residential sectors.

Advertisement

As of February 2025, Comfort Systems’s stock performance looks like this:

  • Market capitalization: $15 billion
  • Stock price: $425
  • 10-year-growth: 2,556%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

9. Exelixis

9. Exelixis

Image for article titled The 10 best stocks of the last decade
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to oncology by developing innovative therapies. Focused on cancer care, Exelixis is at the forefront of creating groundbreaking medicines and combination treatments.

Advertisement

As of February 2025, Exelixis’s stock performance looks like this:

  • Market capitalization: $9.4 billion
  • Stock price: $33
  • 10-year-growth: 1,962%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

10. Broadcom

10. Broadcom

Image for article titled The 10 best stocks of the last decade
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a leading global technology company specializing in designing, developing, and supplying a diverse range of advanced semiconductors, enterprise software, and cybersecurity solutions.

Advertisement

As of February 2025, Broadcom’s stock performance looks like this:

  • Market capitalization: $1 trillion
  • Stock price: $222
  • 10-year-growth: 2,120%
Advertisement

12 / 12