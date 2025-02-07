The 10 best stocks of the last decade

Stock investing requires patience, and a key strategy for success is evaluating a stock’s long-term returns. A company’s performance over the years reflects its strength and potential for future growth. Here’s a list of some of the best-performing stocks of the past decade, according to Y Charts. While some names may be expected, others might surprise you.
1. Nvidia
Nvidia (NVDA) designs and manufactures high-performance processors for a wide range of devices, including personal computers, tablets, smartphones, workstations, and servers. In 2024, the company dominated the AI chip market.
As of February 2025, Nvidia’s stock performance looks like this:
- Market capitalization: $2.92 trillion
- Stock price: $119
- 10-year-growth: 23,700%
2. Celsius Holdings
Founded in 2004, Celsius (CELH) started as a small energy drink manufacturer and has since established itself as one of the leading energy drink companies in the world. Along its journey, it formed a partnership with beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP), which has become a key distributor for the brand.
As of February 2025, Celsius’s stock performance looks like this:
- Market capitalization: $5.4 billion
- Stock price: $23
- 10-year-growth: 11,900%
Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a semiconductor company based in California, specializing in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies.
As of February 2025, Advanced Micro Devices’s stock performance looks like this:
- Market capitalization: $192 billion
- Stock price: $118
- 10-year-growth: 3,866%
Arista Networks
Arista Networks (ANET) delivers data-driven networking solutions that span from client devices to the cloud, specializing in large-scale data centers, campus networks, and routing environments.
As of February 2025, Arista Networks’s stock performance looks like this:
- Market capitalization:$141 billion
- Stock price: $112
- 10-year-growth: 3,100%
5. Texas Pacific Land Corp
Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) is one of the largest private landowners in the state of Texas, holding an expansive portfolio of approximately 873,000 acres. The majority of this land is strategically located in West Texas, with a significant concentration in the Permian Basin—one of the most prolific oil and gas-producing regions in the United States.
As of February 2025, Texas Pacific Land Corp’s stock performance looks like this:
- Market capitalization: $31 billion
- Stock price: $1,357
- 10-year-growth: 3,300%
6. Fair Isaac Group
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a prominent software company specializing in applied analytics. It focuses on leveraging predictive analytics and data science to improve business decision-making.
As of February 2025, Fair Isaac Group’s stock performance looks like this:
- Market capitalization: $44 billion
- Stock price: $1,809
- 10-year-growth: 2,161%
7. Tesla
Tesla (TSLA), renowned for its innovation and automotive industry disruption, is a pioneering electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer led by entrepreneur Elon Musk. Beyond vehicles, Tesla is deeply invested in advancing sustainable energy through solar power generation and energy storage technologies.
As of February 2025, Tesla’s stock performance looks like this:
- Market capitalization: $1.2 trillion
- Stock price: $392
- 10-year-growth: 2,915%
8. Comfort Systems USA
Comfort Systems USA (FIX) is a leading provider of comprehensive mechanical and electrical contracting services, specializing in designing, installing, and maintaining advanced systems for industrial and residential sectors.
As of February 2025, Comfort Systems’s stock performance looks like this:
- Market capitalization: $15 billion
- Stock price: $425
- 10-year-growth: 2,556%
9. Exelixis
Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to oncology by developing innovative therapies. Focused on cancer care, Exelixis is at the forefront of creating groundbreaking medicines and combination treatments.
As of February 2025, Exelixis’s stock performance looks like this:
- Market capitalization: $9.4 billion
- Stock price: $33
- 10-year-growth: 1,962%
10. Broadcom
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a leading global technology company specializing in designing, developing, and supplying a diverse range of advanced semiconductors, enterprise software, and cybersecurity solutions.
As of February 2025, Broadcom’s stock performance looks like this:
- Market capitalization: $1 trillion
- Stock price: $222
- 10-year-growth: 2,120%