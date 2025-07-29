The 6 best volunteer opportunities for making a difference Explore some of the powerful ways to give back through volunteering and make a lasting impact in your community and beyond

Studies show that volunteering benefits your well-being by reducing stress, anxiety, depression, and anger. It also keeps you fit and healthy when your work requires walking and doing manual labor.

Volunteering also helps build expertise. The invaluable knowledge you gain through voluntary work enables you to connect with others, build a professional network, and develop your work ethic, skills, morals, and values. If you have little to no knowledge in a specific field, volunteering is a strategic way to help yourself and the community by offering your services, time, and willingness to learn. It can even help you find a job through your contacts at the organization you're supporting and among your fellow volunteers. Plus, you can add your experience to your resume.

In addition to contributing to the community and improving your mental, physical, and financial condition, volunteering demonstrates a global commitment to social change. There are over 75 million volunteers in America, and the number continues to rise because more people desire to make a positive and lasting impact, improve their physical and emotional well-being, and learn new skills. These volunteers provided over 4 billion hours of service, helping the community foster a sense of participation and belonging.

Here are some of the best volunteer opportunities that will help you make a difference.