Bill Gates says 2-day work week is coming — thanks to AI

Bill Gates believes the future of work could look radically different — and it may only require a two-day work week, thanks to AI.

Speaking on the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gates posed a hypothetical question: “What will jobs look like in the future? Should we work just two or three days a week?”

For Gates, the technological shift could be transformative. AI, he believes, has the potential to solve many global challenges, such as shortages of healthcare professionals and mental health experts. This would inevitably reshape the job market and ultimately transform the way we think about intelligence. However, tech productivity has, in some instances, made employees’ work days longer.

“The era we’re entering is one where intelligence is rare,” Gates said, pointing to the value of a “great” doctor or teacher. “With AI, over the next decade, that will become free and commonplace,” he added.

Gates, who co-founded Microsoft (MSFT-2.90% ) and has since become a leading philanthropist through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a strong supporter of technology’s role in solving global issues, particularly in health, education, and climate.

While promoting his new book, “Source Code,” Gates emphasized AI’s potential in fighting diseases like Alzheimer’s, malaria, and HIV. He also spoke about his work to eradicate polio, a viral disease that impacts children under the age of five.

“With luck, within the next three to four years, polio will become the next disease that’s fully gone,” Gates said.

Gates also expressed optimism about the future of climate change, saying he believes innovation will lead to more sustainable, affordable solutions, especially in green technologies. “We need to make really cheap green products,” he said. With the right innovations, the future looks brighter than many might expect, with AI playing a pivotal role. However, he cautioned, it may not be linear.

“People should be willing to pay extra for clean products, but on a global scale, they probably won’t,” Gates added.