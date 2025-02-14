Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (BNET) reports earnings

In This Story BNET -7.55%

Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (BNET-7.55% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports that Bion is not currently generating significant revenue and anticipates that revenues from existing and proposed projects will not be sufficient to meet operational and capital expenditure needs for several years.

The report details a net loss of $1,546,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, including $659,000 in non-cash compensation expenses related to the extension of warrants and options.

Bion's financial position shows current liabilities of approximately $6.3 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase from $5.8 million as of June 30, 2024. The company's cash on hand decreased from $52,000 to $32,000 over the same period.

The filing reveals that Bion has faced significant challenges in raising funds, which has impacted its ability to meet creditor obligations. A mechanics lien has been filed by the primary contractor on the Initial Project in Indiana.

Bion has entered into a strategic relationship with Turk Stovall and Stovall Ranching Companies to develop a 16,000-head sustainable beef project in Montana, which is a primary focus for the company.

The report discusses Bion's plan to explore sources of financing to satisfy current operating requirements and future growth needs. The company anticipates needing to raise $3 million to $10 million or more in debt and/or equity financing.

Bion has launched a secured promissory note offering to previous investors and shareholders, aiming to raise sufficient capital to continue operations, complete engineering reports, and advance the Stovall project.

The filing includes a discussion of management's plans to address the company's financial difficulties, including potential strategic partnerships and additional financing options.

Bion's leadership has shifted its strategy to focus on developing a single proof-of-concept project, rather than multiple projects, to reduce capital needs and increase the likelihood of securing funding.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.