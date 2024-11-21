Markets

Bitcoin smashes $98,000 mark—$100K now within easy reach

The leading cryptocurrency is on the rise following the launch of options trading for Bitcoin ETFs

Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Bitcoin’s rally shows no signs of slowing, with the leading cryptocurrency surging past the $98,000 mark to hit a new all-time high. According to data from the crypto tracking platform CoinGecko, Bitcoin reached $98,831 on Thursday, setting a historic milestone.

Microsoft's quantum breakthrough, Elon Musk's X turnaround, and Apple's new iPhone: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Elon Musk's DOGE overdrive, Trump bashes Boeing, and supersonic planes: Business news roundup
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
This remarkable ascent follows the debut of Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds) options earlier this week—a landmark event in the cryptocurrency industry. The launch of these options represents a pivotal moment, as it bridges the gap between the decentralized world of digital assets and traditional finance. By offering institutional investors—or the so-called “big fish”—a more familiar and regulated way to access Bitcoin, these ETFs are expected to drive further adoption and liquidity in the market.

Bitcoin bounces back near $100,000, joining stocks in rallying on inflation data
What's ahead for Bitcoin in 2025, according to experts

Bitcoin’s continued strength highlights its growing appeal among a broader range of investors, cementing its position as a key player in the evolving global financial landscape. The Bitcoin rally that gained momentum following Donald Trump’s presidential election victory is not going to slow down. Market analysts and enthusiasts alike suggest that the cryptocurrency’s ascent to the highly anticipated $100,000 milestone now appears not just achievable but potentially imminent.

Other major cryptocurrencies are rallying, too

Bitcoin’s rally is lifting the broader cryptocurrency market, with several leading digital assets also experiencing significant upward momentum. Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is trading at $3,300, marking an impressive 7% surge in the past 24 hours.

Other major players are riding the wave as well. Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have all recorded gains within the 2%-3% range over the same period.

This widespread market uptick highlights the interconnected nature of the crypto space, where Bitcoin often sets the pace for other digital assets. As enthusiasm builds across the board, these altcoins are drawing increased attention from investors eager to capitalize on the bullish sentiment sweeping the market.