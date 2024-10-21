The SEC greenlit Bitcoin ETF options trading. Here come the big fish

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted approval for the NYSE American LLC and CBOE to list options on spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking a significant development in cryptocurrency history. This approval paves the way for institutional investors, or “big fish,” to gain greater access to Bitcoin through more traditional financial products.

NYSE American LLC (ICE+1.92% ), a subsidiary of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Group, facilitates trading across various financial instruments, including equities, options, and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Meanwhile, CBOE, formerly known as the Chicago Board Options Exchange, stands as one of the largest and most influential options exchanges in the world.

According to two statements from the SEC, NYSE will be allowed to list and trade options on the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC-1.84% ) (GBTC), the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC), and the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB), while Cboe Global Markets received approval to list and trade options on the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB).

What is option trading?

Option trading involves speculating on the value of an asset by purchasing or selling options contracts. An option is a type of financial contract that grants the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call option) or sell (put option) an asset at a predetermined price (the strike price) by a specific date (the expiration date). To acquire this right, the buyer pays the seller a premium.

Why is spot Bitcoin ETF options trading important?

The approval for option trading for spot Bitcoin ETFs will provide institutional investors and traders with an alternative way to hedge their exposure to Bitcoin — in this case, Bitcoin ETFs at a predetermined price within a certain time frame.

Many in the financial community expect that allowing options on Bitcoin ETFs will draw more institutional investors to the crypto market while also boosting liquidity, making Bitcoin more mainstream in the financial market.

In the SEC’s approval for the NYSE, the agency emphasized that options on Bitcoin ETFs will support hedging strategies, promote greater liquidity, and improve price accuracy while reducing volatility for the underlying funds. Additionally, the SEC believes this will lead to better market transparency and efficiency for Bitcoin ETFs and correlated products.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs are the best performers in history

Over the past 30 years, more than 5,000 ETFs have been launched across various sectors, but Bitcoin ETFs have outpaced them all, including the highly successful gold ETFs. Since U.S. Bitcoin ETFs’ debut in January 2024, they have accumulated over $21 billion in total net flows, a remarkable achievement considering the typical challenges faced by new ETFs.

According to Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, net flows represent the “most difficult metric to grow” for ETFs, highlighting the rapid and widespread adoption of Bitcoin funds. By comparison, it took gold ETFs around five years to reach the same level of net inflows.

Adding option trading for spot Bitcoin ETFs will further increase Bitcoin’s adaptability among investors.