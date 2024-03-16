Bitcoin alternatives, Russia's oil, and America's natural gas: Markets news roundup

It’s been a bit of whiplash this week the world of Russian oil.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the country’s oil exports had crept up to 3.7 million barrels a day, their highest level this year. This comes even as its OPEC+ colleagues are trying to cut supply to help keep the price-dropping effects of surging U.S. crude production in check. Then, on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that Ukrainian forces had attacked three oil refineries in two days, including the biggest facility operated by Rosneft, Russia’s biggest oil company.

Advertisement

Read More