Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Bitcoin's creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Plus, Palantir stock tanks 13% on Trump defense cuts

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images), Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images), Bloomberg (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Bloomberg (Getty Images), Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Illustration: Chinnapong (Getty Images), Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)
There’s a hot new theory about Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto’s true identity

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Who created Bitcoin? The million-dollar question is back in the spotlight — and this time with a surprising new suspect: Jack Dorsey, the bearded tech sage behind Twitter.

Royal Caribbean and other cruise stocks are sinking after a top Trump official promised to make them pay

Cruise operators have historically benefitted from loopholes that allowed them to avoid paying corporate taxes.
Photo: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Cruise operator stocks are sinking Thursday after a top U.S. official pledged to force them to pay taxes.

While speaking with Fox News on Wednesday evening, newly-confirmed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested the federal government would order a crackdown on taxes paid by cruise operators.

Super Micro Computer stock surges 13% as strong earnings raise hopes it won’t be delisted

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) continued its strong rally a week after reporting impressive earnings, even as U.S. stocks remained relatively stable overall on Tuesday following the long weekend.

Dogecoin mania is back. Will the SEC approve an ETF for Elon Musk’s favorite crypto?

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Dogecoin is making headlines once again. The reason? The Securities and Exchange Commission has officially acknowledged Grayscale’s filings for a spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust. This marks the beginning of the SEC’s review process, which could potentially bring the Dogecoin ETF to the stock exchanges.

Palantir stock tanks 13% on Trump defense cuts and CEO’s sell-off plans

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Shares of Palantir (PLTR) dropped nearly 13% on Thursday morning amidst news that its CEO is planning a new share sales initiative and a media report indicating that the Trump administration has instructed the Pentagon to reduce the U.S. defense budget.

TSMC doesn’t actually want to buy Intel. Here’s why

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Photo: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The Trump administration’s push to have TSMC buy Intel’s chipmaking operations faces a major barrier: The Taiwanese firm isn’t actually interested, and even the threat of tariffs probably won’t be enough to force a deal. - Josh Fellman Read More

Extreme trade and immigration policies could slow growth and fuel stagflation, strategist warns

Kevin Gordon, Director and Senior Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down how Donald Trump’s tariff war could impact investors

Fear is rising, but stock bets are bigger than ever. Here’s why

Investors haven’t been this bearish since 2023, but are they acting like it? Charles Schwab’s Kevin Gordon explains

