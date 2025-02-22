Bitcoin's creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup

Who created Bitcoin? The million-dollar question is back in the spotlight — and this time with a surprising new suspect: Jack Dorsey, the bearded tech sage behind Twitter.
Royal Caribbean and other cruise stocks are sinking after a top Trump official promised to make them pay
Cruise operator stocks are sinking Thursday after a top U.S. official pledged to force them to pay taxes.
While speaking with Fox News on Wednesday evening, newly-confirmed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested the federal government would order a crackdown on taxes paid by cruise operators.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) continued its strong rally a week after reporting impressive earnings, even as U.S. stocks remained relatively stable overall on Tuesday following the long weekend.
Dogecoin is making headlines once again. The reason? The Securities and Exchange Commission has officially acknowledged Grayscale’s filings for a spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust. This marks the beginning of the SEC’s review process, which could potentially bring the Dogecoin ETF to the stock exchanges.
Shares of Palantir (PLTR) dropped nearly 13% on Thursday morning amidst news that its CEO is planning a new share sales initiative and a media report indicating that the Trump administration has instructed the Pentagon to reduce the U.S. defense budget.
The Trump administration’s push to have TSMC buy Intel’s chipmaking operations faces a major barrier: The Taiwanese firm isn’t actually interested, and even the threat of tariffs probably won’t be enough to force a deal. - Josh Fellman Read More
Kevin Gordon, Director and Senior Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down how Donald Trump’s tariff war could impact investors
Investors haven’t been this bearish since 2023, but are they acting like it? Charles Schwab’s Kevin Gordon explains