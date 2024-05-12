Bitcoin and crypto have a lot of terms. We've got a glossary for what you need to know

Blockchain is a digital and decentralized ledger spread out across a network. Think of it as a publicly accessible and secure database shared by everyone on the network.

Blockchain can be understood through a simple analogy.

Have you ever worked on a group project using Google Docs? When you create a document and share it with others, you’re not making copies or transferring the file. Instead, you’re distributing it so that everyone can participate and contribute their ideas together.



This way, a Google Doc creates a decentralized distribution chain where everyone has simultaneous access to the document. The entire network sees the change when one person adds or deletes the content on Google Docs.



In a similar way, whenever a block is added or deleted from the blockchain network, the change is visible to everyone in the network.