The history of Bitcoin

Since its creation in 2009, Bitcoin has revolutionized finance as the world’s first decentralized digital currency. From zero to $108,135, Bitcoin has been on quite a journey. And now it’s hard to envision the world of finance without it.
Here’s how Bitcoin got started, and how it got to where it is today.
Almost 20 years years, Bitcoin came into existence.
The birth of Bitcoin
Bitcoin was first introduced to the world in 2008 by an anonymous person — or a group of people — known as Satoshi Nakamoto. The goal was to create a decentralized digital currency free from the control of governments and central banks.
Unlike conventional currencies, Bitcoin functions on a peer-to-peer network, which means that transactions happen directly between users — without a middleman such as a bank. This decentralization is a defining feature of Bitcoin, which differentiates it from traditional currencies.
Bitcoin was officially launched on Jan. 3, 2009, when the first block of transactions, known as the genesis block, was mined.
Bitcoin’s supply is limited to a maximum of 21 million coins. This means no additional coins will be generated or created after reaching the 21 million limit. Satoshi Nakamoto introduced the concept of limiting the quantity of crypto and making it more valuable to combat inflation.
Bitcoin Pizza Day
Do you know what the first item ever purchased using Bitcoin was?
It was two large pizzas from Papa John’s in 2010. The transaction on May 22, known as “Bitcoin Pizza Day,” was the first reported use of Bitcoin to actually buy something
On May 22, 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz, a Florida-based software engineer paid 10,000 Bitcoins for two Papa John’s pizzas.
“I’ll pay 10,000 bitcoins for a couple of pizzas.. like maybe 2 large ones so I have some left over for the next day,” he wrote on an online Bitcoin forum. “I like having left over pizza to nibble on later. You can make the pizza yourself and bring it to my house or order it for me from a delivery place, but what I’m aiming for is getting food delivered in exchange for bitcoins where I don’t have to order or prepare it myself, kind of like ordering a ‘breakfast platter’ at a hotel or something, they just bring you something to eat and you’re happy!”
“If you’re interested please let me know and we can work out a deal,” he added.
The 10,000 Bitcoins he spent on two pizzas would be worth an astounding $1 billion today.
From humble beginnings to a hack
When it was introduced in 2009, Bitcoin’s value was zero. By the end of 2010, it had reached $0.30. Bitcoin saw significant growth in 2011, reaching what was then an all-time high of $29.60 that June.
Cryptocurrency remained sluggish in 2012. But 2013 saw steady growth, and Bitcoin surpassed the $1,000 mark that year.
In 2014, the cryptocurrency market faced a long winter due to the hacking of the Mt. Gox crypto exchange. The hack led to the suspension of all Bitcoin withdrawals in early February 2014, followed by the suspension of all trading on the platform. The incident led to a more bearish Bitcoin market for the next few years.
Recovery, and then another hack
Bitcoin recovered in 2017, bouncing back to $1,000. It continued to jump, reaching a high of $20,000 by the end of the year. But it didn’t last long, and Bitcoin was throttled by another hack in 2018 when the crypto exchange Coincheck lost $530 million.
Bitcoin recovered in 2019, crossing the $10,000 mark.
The pandemic as a Bitcoin boom
Bitcoin became a popular investment during the pandemic. In 2020, the value of Bitcoin rose to almost $30,000.