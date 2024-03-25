The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, from cryptocurrency fame to prison sentence

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency executive who was convicted of fraud in the spectacular collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on March 28, 2024.



The sentence, handed down by a federal judge in New York, capped an incredible fall from grace for a young financier who was once the poster boy for the emerging crypto industry before he joined the likes of Bernie Madoff as one of America’s biggest financial fraudsters ever.

Let’s have a look at SBF’s journey.

