The biggest financial frauds ever — from Sam Bankman-Fried to Bernie Madoff

The disgraced cryptocurrency executive Sam Bankman-Fried is set to receive his prison sentence on Thursday. The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX could serve 40 to 50 years behind bars — at least if prosecutors get what they want.

Advertisement

A federal jury in New York convicted Bankman-Fried of fraud late last year for stealing at least $10 billion from customers and investors.

Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, joins a long list of financial fraudsters in America people, perhaps most notably Bernie Madoff.

Let’s see who some of them are.