Donald Trump's election win sparked a Bitcoin boom. What's next for crypto?

Donald Trump has clinched victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, marking a return to the Oval Office. Meanwhile, Bitcoin briefly crossed $75,000 on Tuesday, setting a new all-time high. The crypto community is buzzing, with celebrations sweeping across forums and social media, hailing Trump’s win as a potential boon for Bitcoin’s future.

Bitcoin advocate and MicroStrategy (MSTR+1.56% ) founder Michael Saylor posted on X: “We have a #Bitcoin President.” The stock of MicroStrategy was up nearly 10% on Wednesday morning.

Throughout his campaign, Trump took an unprecedented pro-Bitcoin stance, championing the digital currency as a symbol of financial independence and an alternative to traditional banking. Labeling himself as the “crypto candidate,” Trump fully embraced digital assets in his campaign, even accepting donations in a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, and Solana.

Trump also made history as the first U.S. president to address a Bitcoin event, attending the Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee, where he underscored his commitment to positioning America at the forefront of the crypto revolution.

Will Trump make the U.S. the crypto mining capital of the world?

In his speeches leading up to the election, Donald Trump painted a bold vision for the United States as a global hub for cryptocurrency, particularly crypto mining. During his speech at the Bitcoin conference, Trump even compared Bitcoin to the steel industry of a century ago, which once powered American progress and prosperity. “Bitcoin,” he declared, “is the steel of the future,” and he wants it to be “mined, minted, and made” on American soil.

He met with executives from prominent crypto mining firms, listening closely to their challenges and discussing ways to enhance the industry’s growth. This pro-crypto stance has sent a surge of optimism through the industry, especially among major crypto mining companies like MARA Holdings Inc. (formerly Marathon Digital Holdings) (MARA-1.10% ) and Riot Platforms (RIOT+0.73% ), whose stocks soared more than 10% on Wednesday, buoyed by the prospect of a regulatory environment that could make the U.S. a more competitive player in the global crypto landscape.

Will Trump make a Bitcoin reserve?

Speaking at the Bitcoin conference, he set forth an ambitious vision: the establishment of a national Bitcoin reserve. This bold proposal has captivated the crypto community, sparking enthusiasm and anticipation. Although Trump has yet to provide specifics or a timeline for this potential reserve, the fact that Bitcoin has become a focal point in his agenda has stirred considerable excitement. His unprecedented engagement with cryptocurrency has many speculating that a new era for Bitcoin and digital assets in the U.S. could be on the horizon.

Will Trump fire SEC Chair Gary Gensler?

The crypto community’s disdain for SEC Chair Gary Gensler is no secret, especially given his tough stance on regulating digital assets. During his speech at the Bitcoin conference, Trump vowed to dismiss Gensler on his first day back in office—a promise that resonated powerfully with crypto advocates who view Gensler’s policies as stifling innovation in the sector.

If Gensler were indeed removed, it would likely energize the crypto community and could even push Bitcoin and other digital currencies to new highs. The prospect of a more crypto-friendly regulatory approach has sparked optimism that a Trump administration could foster a more supportive environment for digital assets in the U.S.

Is Trump going to free darknet scammer Ross Ulbricht?

Trump also promised to commute the life sentence of Silk Road (the darknet marketplace) mastermind Ross Ulbricht, who is serving a double life sentence.

Ulbricht founded the Silk Road in 2013, a notorious dark web marketplace that facilitated illegal activities such as drug trafficking through Bitcoin transactions. In 2015, Ulbricht was convicted of several crimes, including money laundering, computer hacking, and narcotics trafficking. He is currently serving a double life sentence (50 years) plus an additional 40 years, totaling 1080 months, without the possibility of parole.

Many crypto enthusiasts have advocated for his release, and Trump promised during the Bitcoin conference earlier this year that he would commute his sentence if elected again. While it is not known how Trump would achieve this, the crypto community has once again started campaigning for Ulbricht’s freedom following Trump’s victory, using the hashtag #FreeRoss on X.