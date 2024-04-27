Bitcoin lifts crypto stocks, Meta sinks, Spotify soars, and Rubrik IPOs: Markets news roundup

Spotify stock rose by almost 17% after the company beat first-quarter estimates and provided strong guidance for the next quarter. The stock hit a 52-week high.
Rubrik, a Microsoft-backed company that makes data management software, went public and the stock quickly soared 20% . Under the ticker symbol RBRK, the unicorn company priced its initial public offering at $32 per share. The stock opened at $38.60 per share.
Meta stock sinks 10% because Mark Zuckerberg still spending and losing tons of money on the Metaverse
Meta stock fell more than 10%, even as the Facebook parent company reported better-than-anticipated sales in its quarterly earnings. The losses appeared to be driven by the company’s steep Metaverse losses, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s commitment to continue that spending.
Kyle Wool, chief executive officer of Dominari Securities, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.
Bitcoin fell below $64,000 as tech stocks continued to decline. The flagship cryptocurrency was trading around $63,240 in mid-morning, with a drop of over 2.5%.
2024 could be a big year for a slew of ‘unicorn’ IPOs from Databricks to a potential Starlink spinoff according to Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities.
Will this be a big year for cybersecurity? Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities, breaks down why he thinks so.