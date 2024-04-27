What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Bitcoin lifts crypto stocks, Meta sinks, Spotify soars, and Rubrik IPOs: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Bitcoin lifts crypto stocks, Meta sinks, Spotify soars, and Rubrik IPOs: Markets news roundup

Plus, Bill Gates and Sam Altman invest in nuclear power and a financial adviser says you should, too

Image for article titled Bitcoin lifts crypto stocks, Meta sinks, Spotify soars, and Rubrik IPOs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Marco Bello (Reuters)
MicroStrategy, Coinbase, and other crypto stocks jump after the Bitcoin ‘halving’

Michael Saylor, the executive chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy.
Photo: Marco Bello (Reuters)

Cryptocurrency-related stocks surged after Bitcoin underwent a successful “halving.”

Spotify stock hit a new 52-week high

Image for article titled Bitcoin lifts crypto stocks, Meta sinks, Spotify soars, and Rubrik IPOs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Spotify stock rose by almost 17% after the company beat first-quarter estimates and provided strong guidance for the next quarter. The stock hit a 52-week high.

Microsoft-backed Rubrik soars 15% on first day of trading

Microsoft-backed Rubrik soars 15% on first day of trading

Image for article titled Bitcoin lifts crypto stocks, Meta sinks, Spotify soars, and Rubrik IPOs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Rubrik, a Microsoft-backed company that makes data management software, went public and the stock quickly soared 20% . Under the ticker symbol RBRK, the unicorn company priced its initial public offering at $32 per share. The stock opened at $38.60 per share.

Meta stock sinks 10% because Mark Zuckerberg still spending and losing tons of money on the Metaverse

Image for article titled Bitcoin lifts crypto stocks, Meta sinks, Spotify soars, and Rubrik IPOs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Nathan Howard (Reuters)

Meta stock fell more than 10%, even as the Facebook parent company reported better-than-anticipated sales in its quarterly earnings. The losses appeared to be driven by the company’s steep Metaverse losses, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s commitment to continue that spending.

Bill Gates and Sam Altman invest in nuclear power and you should too, financial adviser says

Bill Gates and Sam Altman invest in nuclear power and you should too, financial adviser says

Will Nvidia and the AI boom lead to a nuclear energy boom?
Kyle Wool, chief executive officer of Dominari Securities, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

Bitcoin falls below $64,000 as Meta, Microsoft and Google continue to drop

Image for article titled Bitcoin lifts crypto stocks, Meta sinks, Spotify soars, and Rubrik IPOs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Bitcoin fell below $64,000 as tech stocks continued to decline. The flagship cryptocurrency was trading around $63,240 in mid-morning, with a drop of over 2.5%.

Will SpaceX spinoff Starlink for a big IPO this year?

Will SpaceX spinoff Starlink for a big IPO this year?
2024 could be a big year for a slew of ‘unicorn’ IPOs from Databricks to a potential Starlink spinoff according to Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities.

Palo Alto, Crowdstrike, and Zscaler could have a big year, says exec

Palo Alto, Crowdstrike, and Zscaler could have a big year, says exec
Will this be a big year for cybersecurity? Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities, breaks down why he thinks so.

