Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled 8 things you can buy with Bitcoin
Illustration: Betka82 (Getty Images)

On May 22, 2010, a man in Florida spent 10,000 Bitcoin — the current-day equivalent of $700 million — on pizza. The event, which marked the first digital currency transaction ever made for a physical item, is now celebrated annually as Bitcoin Pizza Day.

That, of course, was just the beginning. The world of cryptocurrency has evolved to the point where you can buy anything from movie tickets, plane seats, and even a college education using Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other digital currencies.

Here’s a list of items you can buy with cryptocurrencies.

Burgers and fries at McDonald’s

Burgers and fries at McDonald’s

Image for article titled 8 things you can buy with Bitcoin
Photo: Jose Cabezas (Reuters)

In 2021, El Salvador became the first country in the world to allow Bitcoin as legal tender, meaning that Bitcoin can be used for daily transactions just like its national currency, the U.S. dollar. McDonald’s was among the first fast-food chains to allow Bitcoin payment in its restaurants across the country. Starbucks, Pizza Hut, and other restaurant chains have also started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment in the Central American country.

Tesla merchandise

Tesla merchandise

Image for article titled 8 things you can buy with Bitcoin
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Elon Musk is a known cryptocurrency enthusiast and supporter of Bitcoin. In 2021, he allowed his company, Tesla, to accept Bitcoin as a payment method — though he later reversed the decision after receiving criticism because Bitcoin mining is unfriendly to the environment, and Tesla is an electric vehicle that promotes saving energy. That didn’t stop him from advocating for crypto. Tesla now accepts Dogecoin for the purchase of select merchandise, like Cyberquad for Kids, Giga Texas Belt Buckle, and Cyberwhistle.

A Lamborghini or Ferrari

A Lamborghini or Ferrari

Image for article titled 8 things you can buy with Bitcoin
Photo: Reinhold Matay (Reuters)

While Tesla may not allow you to buy a car with Bitcoin, Lamborghini dealerships across the U.S. let customers use Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies to buy vehicles.

In fact, “When Lambo?” has become a popular phrase with crypto enthusiasts wondering when their assets will increase enough so they can afford to buy a Lamborghini. The motto gained popularity at an investment conference amidst Bitcoin’s surge in 2018, when the Bitcoin Mercantile Exchange rented Lamborghinis for attendees.

Ferrari, BMW, and Nissan also accept Bitcoin as a payment method.

An AMC movie ticket

An AMC movie ticket

Image for article titled 8 things you can buy with Bitcoin
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

AMC Theaters has a unique relationship with cryptocurrencies. After the GameStop saga in 2021, when other meme stocks, such as AMC, skyrocketed, memecoins like Dogecoin also saw meteoric rises. Later in the year, AMC allowed customers to purchase tickets, food, and drinks using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Wrapped Bitcoin, and five USD-pegged stablecoins.

Luxury goods on BitDials

Luxury goods on BitDials

Image for article titled 8 things you can buy with Bitcoin
Photo: Luis Alvarez (Getty Images)

BitDials, the world’s first crypto-only luxury marketplace, is a home of luxury watches and bags. One can buy watches from Rolex, Tag Heuer, bags from Chanel, Hermès, and others using crypto as a payment method.

Various tech and e-commerce products

Various tech and e-commerce products

Image for article titled 8 things you can buy with Bitcoin
Photo: Chris Wattie (Reuters)

Newegg, an online retailer of computer hardware and consumer electronics, accepts Bitcoin as payment. Meanwhile, AT&T customers can use BitPay’s cryptocurrency payment processor to pay their bills online using Bitcoin. Similarly, Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten allows purchases with Bitcoin. Overstock and Shopify have also allowed crypto payment.

Plane tickets

Plane tickets

Image for article titled 8 things you can buy with Bitcoin
Illustration: Nomadsoul1 (Getty Images)

In 2013, CheapAir became the first travel site to accept Bitcoin as a payment method. Other coins, such as Bitcoin Cash, Dai, Ether, and Dogecoin, can also be used to book travel. Similarly, Alternatives Airlines allows payment in 100 different cryptocurrencies.

An education

An education

Image for article titled 8 things you can buy with Bitcoin
Illustration: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)

The King’s College in New York was the first accredited college in the United States to accept Bitcoin for tuition payments. Lucerne University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland and the American University of Paraguay also accept payment in cryptocurrency.

