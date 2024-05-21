8 things you can buy with Bitcoin

On May 22, 2010, a man in Florida spent 10,000 Bitcoin — the current-day equivalent of $700 million — on pizza. The event, which marked the first digital currency transaction ever made for a physical item, is now celebrated annually as Bitcoin Pizza Day.



That, of course, was just the beginning. The world of cryptocurrency has evolved to the point where you can buy anything from movie tickets, plane seats, and even a college education using Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other digital currencies.

Here’s a list of items you can buy with cryptocurrencies.