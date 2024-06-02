The 7 biggest cryptocurrency myths

Cryptocurrency is based on new technology, and many people do not understand it. As a result, they may mistakenly believe that it is money used by criminals and fraudsters.

Advertisement

But that is not true. Bitcoin is the most secure form of digital currency and was created to establish a decentralized digital currency free from the control of governments and central banks.

Moreover, fraud, scams, ponzi schemes, money laundering, bribery, illicit financing, and corruption have been prevalent in every society for ages. Cash, which cannot be traced, remains the most popular method for illegal services and goods, not cryptocurrency.