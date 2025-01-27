How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Mantra, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Despite some setbacks, the sentiment among cryptocurrency investors remains mostly positive

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Mantra, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Alvaro Fernandez Echeverria (Getty Images)

Bitcoin significantly boosted last week as President Donald Trump returned to the White House. Despite some market turbulence, overall sentiment among crypto enthusiasts remains largely bullish. As investors closely monitor political developments and their potential effects on digital assets, the performance of the crypto market is important to watch this week. Let’s take a look:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Image for article titled Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Mantra, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Leonid studio (Getty Images)

Bitcoin has been boosted in recent months by President Trump’s return to the White House, which first sent the popular coin above $100,000 last month in the aftermath of his election victory. Last week, Trump signed an executive order that set the stage for industry-friendly regulations and a national cryptocurrency stockpile — key campaign promises he made to the industry.

The leading cryptocurrency was impacted early Monday due to a global sell-off in technology stocks, which unsettled the markets at the start of the week. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization dropped to a price of $100,439, reflecting a decline of more than 6.7% over the past week.

Ether

Ether

Image for article titled Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Mantra, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is also down after seeing an upward trajectory last week. The native token of the Ethereum blockchain may rise this week if Bitcoin resumes its upward trend, as the leading cryptocurrency’s price influences the entire market.

Currently, Ether is trading at $3,086, representing a fall of over 7.5% in a week.

Solana

Solana

Image for article titled Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Mantra, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Alvaro Fernandez Echeverria (Getty Images)

Solana is one of the fastest-growing major cryptocurrencies. A key competitor to Ethereum, the Solana blockchain has emerged as a strong contender for hosting hundreds of decentralized applications (dApps).

Solana is declining, mirroring Bitcoin’s price movements, and its trajectory is important to monitor this week. Solana is trading at $229, a 10% decrease since last week.

Mantra

Mantra

Image for article titled Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Mantra, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: We Are (Getty Images)

Mantra is a specialized blockchain network dedicated to the issuance, trading, and secure management of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). These assets encompass a wide range of categories, including real estate, private equity, artwork, and treasuries. By enabling the tokenization of these tangible assets, Mantra is bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, offering investors a more accessible and secure way to diversify their portfolios.

Mantra has recently entered into a $1 billion agreement with Dubai-based property conglomerate DAMAC Group to tokenize at least $1 billion of its assets in the UAE. As a result, the native token, OM, has seen a significant rise and is currently trading at $4.60, reflecting a remarkable 21% increase in just one week.

Jupiter

Jupiter

Image for article titled Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Mantra, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: d3sign (Getty Images)

Founded in 2021, Jupiter is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange platform built on the Solana blockchain that serves as a bridge for asset transfers to Solana.

Recently, Jupiter burned 3 billion of its circulating tokens. In the crypto world, token burning refers to intentionally removing a specific number of tokens from circulation, reducing the overall supply. This scarcity often drives up the token’s price, adding to its value.

Currently, Jupiter is trading at $1.05, with over an 8.6% jump in a week.

—Rocio Fabbro contributed to the article

