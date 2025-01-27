Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Mantra, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Bitcoin has been boosted in recent months by President Trump’s return to the White House, which first sent the popular coin above $100,000 last month in the aftermath of his election victory. Last week, Trump signed an executive order that set the stage for industry-friendly regulations and a national cryptocurrency stockpile — key campaign promises he made to the industry.

Advertisement

The leading cryptocurrency was impacted early Monday due to a global sell-off in technology stocks, which unsettled the markets at the start of the week. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization dropped to a price of $100,439, reflecting a decline of more than 6.7% over the past week.