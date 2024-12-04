Bitcoin just hit $100,000

One Bitcoin is now worth $100,000—a monumental achievement for the cryptocurrency industry. The leading cryptocurrency reached $101,250 on the night of Wednesday, December 4, and then hit an all-time high of $103,679 on Dec. 5 as investors continue to pour money into the spot Bitcoin ETFs. According to Farside, Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of $676 million on December 3, highlighting renewed investor interest in the cryptocurrency market.

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

From its humble beginnings in 2009 to just $1 in 2011 and to this groundbreaking milestone in 2024, Bitcoin’s journey is a testament to the disruptive power of innovation.

Advertisement

In just 12 years, Bitcoin has evolved from an experimental digital currency to a multifaceted financial phenomenon. It has established itself as an alternative to traditional fiat currencies like the dollar, a financial asset rivaling stocks, and a store of value comparable in some ways to gold. Beyond its own success, Bitcoin has been the cornerstone of a rapidly expanding cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Advertisement

This ascent has catalyzed the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), popularized blockchain technology, and sparked numerous developments within the health and education sectors that are reshaping industries well beyond finance. Bitcoin’s $100,000 milestone is not just a triumph for the crypto community—it’s a moment that underscores the profound impact of this digital revolution on the global economy.

Advertisement

The growth alone this year was 120%

Had someone invested $1,000 as recently as January 2024, they would have witnessed a 120% growth in their investment this year alone. This scenario highlights the explosive potential of the cryptocurrency market in 2024, rewarding those who invested early.

Advertisement

Moreover, if someone had invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in early 2020, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they would have witnessed an astonishing 1,220% growth over these years. This price surge occurred during a period of unprecedented market volatility.

And, if someone had invested $1,000 in Bitcoin back in 2013, they would have experienced an astonishing growth of 146,714%, turning their investment into over $1.4 million—precisely $1,468,140—today.

Advertisement

This incredible growth reflects not only the resilience of the financial markets but also the immense opportunities that can arise, even in times of global uncertainty. It serves as a powerful reminder of how strategic investments can thrive, even amid challenging circumstances, and how crypto has emerged as a widely known alternative to traditional investments like stocks, bonds, and real estate.