5 cryptocurrencies to watch as the big Bitcoin 'halving' begins

Bitcoin will go through its latest so-called “halving” event starting Friday. The halving will cut the current reward for mining new coins from 6.25 Bitcoin to 3.125. Halving is an integral part of the Bitcoin blockchain system, which creates a monetary system that controls inflation.

Previous Bitcoin halving events have sent Bitcoin prices higher. But given Bitcoin’s recent volatility, many experts say this time will be different — and that the cryptocurrency could even lose value after the halving.

Whatever impact Bitcoin’s halving has on Bitcoin itself, its performance will almost certainly impact other major cryptocurrencies.

Here are 5 cryptocurrencies to watch during Bitcoin halving.