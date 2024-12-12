The 11 craziest Bitcoin stories of all time

Do you know what the first item ever purchased using Bitcoin was?

It is believed that there were two large pizzas from Papa John’s in 2010. The transaction on May 22, known now as “Bitcoin Pizza Day,” was the first reported use of Bitcoin to actually buy something

On May 22, 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz, a Florida-based software engineer paid 10,000 Bitcoins for two Papa John’s pizzas.

“I’ll pay 10,000 bitcoins for a couple of pizzas.. like maybe 2 large ones so I have some left over for the next day,” he wrote on an online Bitcoin forum. “I like having left over pizza to nibble on later. You can make the pizza yourself and bring it to my house or order it for me from a delivery place, but what I’m aiming for is getting food delivered in exchange for bitcoins where I don’t have to order or prepare it myself, kind of like ordering a ‘breakfast platter’ at a hotel or something, they just bring you something to eat and you’re happy!”

“If you’re interested please let me know and we can work out a deal,” he added.

The 10,000 bitcoins he spent on two pizzas would be worth more than $1 billion today.