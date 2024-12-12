The 11 craziest Bitcoin stories of all time

One Bitcoin is now worth about $100,000 — a monumental achievement for the cryptocurrency industry. The leading cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $108,135 on Dec. 17, 2024.
From its humble beginning in 2009 to reaching $1 in 2011 and achieving yet another milestone in 2024, Bitcoin’s journey highlights the transformative power of tech.
As the world’s first decentralized digital currency, Bitcoin has redefined the financial landscape, and it may be hard to imagine the financial world without its influence. Furthermore, the correlation between the S&P 500 and Bitcoin has strengthened, indicating that the stock and crypto markets are moving in tandem.
Here are some of the most fascinating stories from Bitcoin’s remarkable history.