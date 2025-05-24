How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Bitcoin's new high, bonds go bananas, and Coinbase joins the S&P 500: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Bitcoin's new high, bonds go bananas, and Coinbase joins the S&P 500: Markets news roundup

Plus, Jamie Dimon says investors are actually being way too chill about tariffs

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s new high, bonds go bananas, and Coinbase joins the S&amp;P 500: Markets news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Ethan Swope (Getty Images), Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Dan Kitwood (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Scott Olson/Getty (Getty Images), Chris McGrath/Getty (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
The bond market is breaking. Washington just made it worse

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s new high, bonds go bananas, and Coinbase joins the S&amp;P 500: Markets news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

The U.S. bond market sets the risk-free rate against which every other asset is measured, which is why Ray Dalio calls it “the backbone of all markets.” But this week it’s also become the biggest story in global finance.

Congrats, you own crypto now: Coinbase joins the S&P 500

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s new high, bonds go bananas, and Coinbase joins the S&amp;P 500: Markets news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, officially joins the S&P 500 today (May 19), replacing Discover Financial Services (DFS) following its acquisition by Capital One (COF). The move marks a major moment of mainstream legitimacy for crypto, which until recently prided itself on being an alternative to the financial system.

Americans are getting priced out of the American dream

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s new high, bonds go bananas, and Coinbase joins the S&amp;P 500: Markets news roundup
Photo: Ethan Swope (Getty Images)

For millions of Americans, “someday” is starting to look like “never” as home ownership moves further and further out of reach.

Mortgage rates briefly surged past 7% this week following Moody’s downgrade of U.S. debt — a symbolic blow already translating into everyday financial strain. The average 30-year fixed mortgage now stands at 6.99%, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Jamie Dimon says investors are actually being way too chill about tariffs

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s new high, bonds go bananas, and Coinbase joins the S&amp;P 500: Markets news roundup
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Everyday Americans might feel anxious about inflation and tariffs, but according to JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, Wall Street hasn’t even begun to worry enough — and that, he says, is a big mistake.

Bitcoin just hit a new record after a long crypto slump

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s new high, bonds go bananas, and Coinbase joins the S&amp;P 500: Markets news roundup
Photo: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)

Bitcoin rose to a new record high on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high it hit earlier this year.

The world’s leading cryptocurrency hit a peak of $109,359.59 Wednesday morning, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Its previous high-water mark came on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day in January. 

Home Depot shows that the housing market chill is hitting hard

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s new high, bonds go bananas, and Coinbase joins the S&amp;P 500: Markets news roundup
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

On the surface, the picture looks bright – but dig a little deeper and you’ll uncover warning signs. On Tuesday, Home Depot posted Q1 sales rising 9% year-over-year to total nearly $40 billion. However, comparable sales – what existing stores actually brought in – fell 0.3% overall, with only a tiny 0.2% bump in the U.S.

Smartphone exports from China to the U.S. are plunging

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s new high, bonds go bananas, and Coinbase joins the S&amp;P 500: Markets news roundup
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) iPhone exports from China to the U.S. dropped sharply last month, a casualty of the ongoing trade war between the world’s largest economies.

Tariffs are souring the mood for global exporters, study says

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s new high, bonds go bananas, and Coinbase joins the S&amp;P 500: Markets news roundup
Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty (Getty Images)

Companies around the world are bracing for production delays and cost-cutting as a result of the Trump administration’s barrage of tariffs, dampening their confidence, per a new study published Tuesday. 

Apple stock slips as Trump threatens big tariffs on iPhones

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s new high, bonds go bananas, and Coinbase joins the S&amp;P 500: Markets news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) stock fell on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on iPhones made in India, his latest attempt to strong-arm the tech giant to make its flagship product in the U.S.

