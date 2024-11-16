Bitcoin soars past silver, Dogecoin gets a Musk boost, stocks get a Trump boost: Markets news roundup

Chip stocks dragged down the Nasdaq on Monday despite gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500.

Shares of Intel (INTC) were down by around 4.1% during midday trading, while Arm’s (SFTBY) shares were down over 5%. Broadcom’s (AVGO) stock was down by almost 3%, Qualcomm (QCOM) was down by around 2.2%, and Micron (MU) was down by around 3.5%.

