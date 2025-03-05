Markets

Bitcoin surges back to $88,000 as Trump eyes special status in his strategic crypto reserve

Trump will host the inaugural White House Crypto Summit this week, aiming to establish a regulatory framework for crypto

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled Bitcoin surges back to $88,000 as Trump eyes special status in his strategic crypto reserve
Photo: Jon Cherry (Getty Images)
Despite fierce backlash from the cryptocurrency community over his proposed strategic crypto reserve, President Donald Trump is set to unveil plans for it at the White House Crypto Summit on Friday. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Bitcoin would receive a “unique status” under Trump’s framework, while other cryptocurrencies would be regulated differently.

Suggested Reading

Stagflation fears rise as a brutal jobs report follows new tariffs
The Boeing Starliner astronauts are trying to stay out of American politics
The price of Wegovy was just cut by more than half — if you pay cash
Target's CEO warns that tariffs could drive up prices on popular items within a week. Here's what may cost more
Bitcoin surged more than 7% on Wednesday morning following the news, hovering around $88,000.

Related Content

Donald Trump owns at least $1 million in crypto and made millions from NFTs
Bitcoin falls back, Dogecoin soars, and stocks hit new highs: Markets news roundup

On Sunday, Trump shifted his focus from a Bitcoin-only reserve to a more diversified approach. His plan envisions a reserve comprising Bitcoin — often hailed as “digital gold” for its inflation-hedging properties — alongside Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

Read more: Trump wants a strategic crypto reserve. Here’s how that might work

Crypto leaders have criticized Trump’s idea, arguing that if a reserve is established, it should be exclusively Bitcoin-based. Key details remain uncertain, including the reserve’s size, timeline, and whether the Federal Reserve or another entity would manage it.

“So Bitcoin is one thing, and then the other currencies, the other crypto tokens, I think, will be treated differently—positively, but differently,” Lutnick told the website The Pavlovic Today. He said Trump sees a strategic Bitcoin reserve as vital to America’s financial future.

Trump, who aims to position the U.S. as the global hub for crypto, will host the inaugural White House Crypto Summit on Friday, co-chaired by David Sacks and Bo Hines. The event aims to help establish a clear regulatory framework for crypto and foster innovation.

Coinbase (COIN-1.68%) CEO Brian Armstrong, Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, Robinhood (HOOD-1.25%) CEO Vlad Tenev, and other industry leaders will attend the event.