Markets

Bitcoin plummets $10,000 in a day as crypto leaders trash Trump's plan

Cryptocurrency leaders and experts don't support including any cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin in Trump's proposed strategic crypto reserve

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Bitcoin plummets $10,000 in a day as crypto leaders trash Trump&#39;s plan
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Bitcoin’s notoriously volatile again, shedding $10,000 in a single day as its price tumbled from $93,000 to $83,000. This is all because of President Donald Trump’s proposal to establish a strategic cryptocurrency reservea pivot from his earlier stance of exclusively stockpiling Bitcoin. 

Suggested Reading

Canadians are furious about Trump's tariffs: 'Nobody expected the rug to be pulled'
Apple just dropped new iPad Air models equipped for AI tasks
Target CEO says tariffs will immediately raise prices for fruits and vegetables
Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Canadians are furious about Trump's tariffs: 'Nobody expected the rug to be pulled'
Apple just dropped new iPad Air models equipped for AI tasks
Target CEO says tariffs will immediately raise prices for fruits and vegetables
Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The shift didn’t sit well with crypto leaders, who swiftly pushed back. Their stance is clear: if there’s going to be a reserve, it should be Bitcoin-only.

Advertisement

Related Content

Trump finally signed a crypto executive order. Here's what it means
Bitcoin falls after crypto gets neglected on Trump's busy first day

Related Content

Trump finally signed a crypto executive order. Here's what it means
Bitcoin falls after crypto gets neglected on Trump's busy first day

Trump’s plan envisions a reserve comprising Bitcoin—often hailed as “digital gold” for its inflation-hedging properties—alongside Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. However, key details remain uncertain, including the reserve’s size, timeline, and whether it would be managed by the Federal Reserve or another entity.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, the leading cryptocurrency is trading at $83,046, representing a loss of over 7% within a single day. Ether, the native token of the Ethereum network, experienced a decline of 9% during the same period. Solana recorded a loss of 12%, while XRP and Cardano dropped by 9% and 12%, respectively.

Advertisement

The Winklevoss twins are upset

The Winklevoss twins, founders of the cryptocurrency company Gemini, who donated millions to support Trump’s election campaign, did not like the President’s crypto reserve idea.

Advertisement

Tyler Winklevoss posted on X: “I have nothing against XRP, SOL, or ADA, but I do not think they are suitable for a Strategic Reserve.”

“Only one digital asset in the world right now meets the bar, and that digital asset is bitcoin.”

Advertisement

Cameron Winklevoss expressed surprise on X about the other digital assets under consideration. He wrote, “Bitcoin is the only asset that qualifies as a reserve store of value.”

Crypto experts aren’t fans, either

Some cryptocurrency experts expressed skepticism about Trump’s strategic crypto reserve idea in an email to Quartz. Steven Lubka, managing director at Bitcoin financial services firm Swan Bitcoin, noted that the primary risk with other cryptocurrencies isn’t to the U.S. but to individual investors who might interpret this as an endorsement of those assets.

Advertisement

Michael Terpin, CEO of Transform Ventures and author of Bitcoin Supercycle, said that a strategic stockpile should consist solely of the highest-quality, truly decentralized digital asset – which is Bitcoin. “Adding secondary cryptos controlled by companies and foundations would be akin to adding gold mining and energy stocks to the strategic gold and oil reserves.”

He noted that Bitcoin is the only digital asset consistently reaching new all-time highs in every cycle. “Keep it simple and safe. Keep the strategic reserve in Bitcoin.”