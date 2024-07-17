Elon Musk, Coinbase, Gemini, and more: Crypto players are putting cash into the 2024 election

Crypto has become political this election year.

Former President Donald Trump is accepting campaign donations in Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Solana, and others, and has declared himself a “crypto candidate.” His position on cryptocurrency represents a significant reversal from a few years ago, when he denounced Bitcoin as “a scam against the U.S. dollar.” Now Trump says he is “good” with crypto.

President Joe Biden’s campaign is also considering accepting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency donations. Some Democrats, historically wary of cryptocurrency, are now showing some support, distancing themselves from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s stance.

As political attitudes toward cryptocurrencies change, the crypto industry is hopeful its fortunes will improve following the election. That’s why people and groups tied to crypto companies are contributing millions of dollars to political campaigns and other groups. Disgraced crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried previously donated millions of dollars to Democrats when he was celebrated as a crypto poster boy.

Take a look at how figures and companies in the crypto community are getting involved in the election-year campaign cash race.