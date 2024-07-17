Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Elon Musk, Coinbase, Gemini, and more: Crypto players are putting cash into the 2024 election

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Markets

Elon Musk, Coinbase, Gemini, and more: Crypto players are putting cash into the 2024 election

As political attitudes toward cryptocurrencies change, the crypto industry is hopeful its fortunes will improve following the election

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Elon Musk, Coinbase, Gemini, and more: Crypto players are putting cash into the 2024 election
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS (Getty Images)

Crypto has become political this election year.

Former President Donald Trump is accepting campaign donations in Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Solana, and others, and has declared himself a “crypto candidate.” His position on cryptocurrency represents a significant reversal from a few years ago, when he denounced Bitcoin as “a scam against the U.S. dollar.” Now Trump says he is “good” with crypto.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden’s campaign is also considering accepting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency donations. Some Democrats, historically wary of cryptocurrency, are now showing some support, distancing themselves from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s stance.

As political attitudes toward cryptocurrencies change, the crypto industry is hopeful its fortunes will improve following the election. That’s why people and groups tied to crypto companies are contributing millions of dollars to political campaigns and other groups. Disgraced crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried previously donated millions of dollars to Democrats when he was celebrated as a crypto poster boy.

Take a look at how figures and companies in the crypto community are getting involved in the election-year campaign cash race.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Image for article titled Elon Musk, Coinbase, Gemini, and more: Crypto players are putting cash into the 2024 election
Photo: Marc Piasecki (Getty Images)

Tesla CEO and crypto advocate Elon Musk has reportedly pledged $45 million per month toward a super PAC supporting Trump. That group was founded in June and has its headquarters in Austin, Texas — the same place where Musk’s EV company is based.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

Coinbase 

Coinbase 

Image for article titled Elon Musk, Coinbase, Gemini, and more: Crypto players are putting cash into the 2024 election
Illustration: CFOTO (Getty Images)

Coinbase has donated $49 million to support Fairshake, a super PAC that aims to elect candidates favorable to digital assets and vote anti-crypto lawmakers out of Congress.

Advertisement

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., Coinbase is increasing its lobbying efforts, and other cryptocurrency companies have also joined the campaign. In addition to Coinbase’s contribuitions, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and crypto firm Ripple also contributed $25 million each to Fairshake. The super PAC and its affiliates have raised a total of $177 million this election cycle.

Coinbase’s payment service, Coinbase Commerce, provides crypto donation services for both the Trump and Biden campaigns.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

Gemini

Gemini

Image for article titled Elon Musk, Coinbase, Gemini, and more: Crypto players are putting cash into the 2024 election
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The Winklevoss twins, founders of the cryptocurrency company Gemini, each donated 15.47 Bitcoin, or $1 million, in June to support Trump’s election. However, that amount exceeded the maximum of $844,600 that a joint committee of Trump’s campaign and other GOP groups can legally accept per person, so the excess above that limit was refunded.

Advertisement

Tyler Winklevoss posted on X that the Biden administration has “openly declared war on crypto,” while Cameron Winklevoss wrote that Trump is “pro-Bitcoin, pro-crypto, and pro-business.”

Earlier this year, Gemini entered a $2 billion settlement, the largest against a cryptocurrency company in New York’s history, to repay investors.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

Kraken

Kraken

Image for article titled Elon Musk, Coinbase, Gemini, and more: Crypto players are putting cash into the 2024 election
Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Jesse Powell, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, personally donated $1 million to Trump’s campaign. The donation was mostly in Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Advertisement

“I am excited to join other leaders from our community to unite behind the only pro-crypto major party candidate in the 2024 Presidential election so the United States can continue to remain a leader in blockchain technology,” Powell said last month on X.

He said that the Biden administration has allowed a “campaign of unchecked regulation by enforcement.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

Andreessen Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz

Image for article titled Elon Musk, Coinbase, Gemini, and more: Crypto players are putting cash into the 2024 election
Photo: Andreessen Horowitz Co-founder and General Partner Ben Horowitz : Steve Jennings (Getty Images)

Andreessen Horowitz’s owners, Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, reportedly plan to donate to super PACs supporting Trump. Andreessen Horowitz is a major Silicon Valley venture capital firm and investor in crypto companies, including Coinbase.

Advertisement

Andreessen Horowitz’s owners will make “large donations” to support Trump’s election, The Information reports. Last year, Andreessen Horowitz announced that it would support political candidates whose vision aligns with the company’s.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

Multicoin Capital

Multicoin Capital

Image for article titled Elon Musk, Coinbase, Gemini, and more: Crypto players are putting cash into the 2024 election
Illustration: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Multicoin Capital, a crypto and blockchain investment firm, has donated up to $1 million to support pro-crypto Republican lawmakers. The firm has announced that it will match every Solana (a popular cryptocurrency) donated, up to $1 million, through The Sentinel Action Fund, a conservative super PAC.

Advertisement

“By making contributions, we’re giving @sentinelaction the tools to increase the number of pro-crypto senators like @BillHagertyTN — an innovator who understands and speaks our language,” Kyle Samani, managing partner at MultiCoin Capital, said in a post on X

 

Advertisement

8 / 8