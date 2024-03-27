A Costco rival is expanding

BJ’s Wholesale Club is planning a modest expansion. The membership warehouse retailer plans to open five new stores in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the U.S., the company said, part of an effort to add consumers and grow its footprint.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

Massachusetts-based BJ’s said the new clubs will open this year. The company previously opened 12 locations, including 15 gas stations during the fiscal 2024 year.

Advertisement

The new locations will be located in Maryville, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Palm Cost, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Caramel, Indiana. BJ’s expects each new club to create roughly 150 jobs, with hiring to begin soon.

Advertisement

With the expansion, the 40-year-old retailer may be looking to keep up with its larger rivals, Costco and Walmart-owned Sam’s Club.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Costco said it would open 30 new clubs globally during the 2024 fiscal year.

With stubborn inflation, an increase in BJ’s footprint may also be its bid to gain new consumers looking to make their dollar stretch further.

Advertisement

Like Costco and Walmart, BJ’s operates under a membership model.



A BJ’s “Club Card” membership costs $55 annually. Costco’s “Gold Star” membership is about $60 a year, while Sam’s Clubs comes to just $50 for the year.

Advertisement

Bill Werner, BJ’s executive vice president, said that the warehouse operator has been “pleased with [the] performance of our new clubs.”

“Our real estate pipeline is the strongest it’s been in 20 years,” Werner said, adding that the company looks “forward to helping even more families save...”

Advertisement

More retail news

America’s retailers are dealing with a tangled mess



H&M stock is flying high because consumers are still buying spring clothes



GameStop stock sinks because people don’t buy games like they used to



Canada Goose is laying off 17% of its corporate staff

