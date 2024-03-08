Boeing bonuses for safety, a United pilots hiring freeze, a new lawsuit, and more: Boeing news roundup

Boeing had another tough week. It started with passengers on the Alaska Airlines flight whose Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug blew out are suing the airplane manufacturer for $1 billion. Things didn’t get any easier, as the company got more dings from regulators and more incidents that can’t be making things any easier on the company’s PR team. Although American Airlines gave a vote of confidence by ordering more planes, United said it had to institute a hiring freeze because the planes it already ordered aren’t ready yet. And now union negotiations are starting. What a way to kick off March.

Check out the slideshow above for highlights from a busy week in Boeing news.