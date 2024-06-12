Boeing sold only 4 new planes last month — and zero 737 Max jets

Boeing is still having a rough go of things as it tries to build itself back up after its door-plug blowout scandal. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the plane maker only recorded four new orders for its passenger jets in May, with none of them being for the company’s 737 Max moneymakers. That would be the second month in a row in which that model received no new orders.

The company’s orders and deliveries page on its website shows that the four orders were all for 787 Dreamliners and that they were all made by EVA Air, a Taiwan-based airline. In May 2023, Boeing recorded 69 orders for commercial jetliners. Fifty-nine of those orders were for 737 Max planes.

In January, an Alaska Airlines-operated 737 Max 9 lost a piece of fuselage known as a door plug while it was mid-flight. Since then, Boeing has faced a great deal of scrutiny, including several investigations from the likes of the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Justice Department. CEO Dave Calhoun announced that he will be stepping down from his position at the end of the year.

Boeing stock fell 2% in Tuesday trading. They were flat in early Wednesday trading. The company’s stock is down more than 28% since the year began.