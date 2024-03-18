Boeing's brutal 2024 keeps getting worse

In April, Alaska Airlines announced that Boeing would pay it $160 million as compensation for the profit hit it took due to the door plug blowout and the plane groundings that followed.

“As a result of the Flight 1282 accident and the Boeing 737-9 MAX grounding, we lost approximately $160 million in Q1 pretax profit, primarily comprising lost revenues, costs due to irregular operations, and costs to restore our fleet to operating service,” Alaska Airlines said in a filing. “We have received initial compensation from Boeing to address the financial damages incurred as a result of Flight 1282 and the 737-9 MAX groundings.” The company also said that it would be getting more money from Boeing, though it did not disclose how much and under what terms.

United also announced a similar deal that month, though the terms were not disclosed.