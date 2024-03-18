Boeing's brutal 2024 keeps getting worse

This wasn’t supposed to be how 2024 started for Boeing. It was supposed to be Boeing’s year, when it finally put its last 737 Max crisis behind it and CEO Dave Calhoun would be able to chart a path toward smoother skies. But then an ill-fated Alaska Airlines flight threw Boeing’s whole year into chaos. By late March, Calhoun was out.
Now, less than halfway through 2024, it’s been a year defined by production delays, regulatory scrutiny and investigations, multiple whistleblowers — and a historic losing streak for the stock.
Boeing stock is down about 29% so far in 2024, making it one of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500. The company is borrowing $10 billion as it burns through cash trying to fix its problems. And ratings agency Fitch says the company’s default risk is inching closer to junk bond territory.
Here’s a look at Boeing’s brutal 2024 — so far.