Boeing stock is on a historic losing streak

It’s less a big drop than a steady drip of negative market sentiment for the troubled plane maker, with its stock now down almost 35% this year

By
Melvin Backman
The Boeing logo on a stock market screen
The Boeing logo on a stock market screen
Boeing is adding another item to its long list of things that have gone wrong this year: It stock is having the longest losing streak since 2018. Boeing stock fell about 2% in Friday trading, and year-to-date it’s down almost 35%. That’s the second-worst performance among S&P 500 stocks in 2024, behind insurance company Globe Life — which is being targeted by short-sellers.

Suggested Reading

Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari will go up for auction next month
Walmart is selling Chanel, Fendi, and Prada. Here's why that matters
American Express to pay $230 million over 'deceitful marketing campaign'
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Investors have been down on Boeing since a door plug blew out midflight on an Alaska Airlines-operated 737 Max 9 plane. The incident has unleashed a wave of new scrutiny, including a Justice Department criminal probe and passenger lawsuits. What’s remarkable about the latest streak is that none of the downward moves have been more than a 2% daily loss. It’s less a big drop than a steady drip of negative sentiment from the market. The last time things were this gloomy, Boeing was dealing with a different 737 Max problem, after a 737 Max 8 plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

Related Content

United Airlines is tired of waiting for Boeing planes and might replace them with Airbus
Boeing delivered its fewest planes in two years

“There’s changes that need to happen,” Boeing CFO Brian West said at a recent conference. “There’s no doubt about it.”

Those changes will be expensive, if a recent $160 million compensatory payment to Alaska Airlines is any indication.

Boeing has been delivering nearly half as many planes to its airline customers as it was just a few months ago. Customers have complained about a holdup in receiving their orders, and some have even turned to Boeing’s French rival Airbus — which told investors this week that it will have no problem taking advantage of the situation to keep up its dominance of the commercial airliner market.

Boeing presents its next quarterly earnings report in about two weeks.