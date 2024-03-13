Boeing is frustrating the CEOs of American Airlines, Southwest, and more. They're trying to be diplomatic

A a gaggle of airline CEOs put on their best face at a conference this week to make their case to investors in the general public about the future of their respective companies.

Advertisement

The major issue at play: what’s been happening with Boeing’s 737 Max planes. After a door plug blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight in January, the aircraft manufacturer has had to slow down production amid increased regulatory scrutiny, which is making it harder for carriers to get the planes they had been depending on to update their fleets.



“There’s a lot of questions about, Hey, what’s your exposure to Boeing?” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday.

Trying not to follow in the foul-mouthed path of Ryanair CEO Mike O’Leary, here’s how many of his peers were answering that question. Check out the slideshow above for more.