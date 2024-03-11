Delta Air Lines might get some of its Boeing planes 2 years late because of safety delays

Another airline is grumbling about its problems with Boeing 737 Max 10. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told Bloomberg yesterday (Mar. 10) that the company doesn’t expect to receive its deliveries of the planes until 2027, up to two years later than it had previously expected.

“We were already anticipating if it came in ‘25, it’d be late in the year,” he told the outlet. “My guess is it will be another year or two beyond that.”

Other carriers have been speaking up about their delays with the planes. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said in January that his company will have to formulate its long-term planes without the 277 Max 10 planes it had ordered because the 737 Max 9's door plug blowout (and the resulting investigations) was “the kind of straw that broke the camel’s back with believing that the Max 10 will deliver on the schedule we had hoped for.”

Around that time, Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said that the company might change its mind about the Max 10s it had been planning to order.

Meanwhile, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said that his airline will buy any Max 10 planes that rivals don’t feel like waiting around for, even as Ryanair has had to cut its summer flight schedule because of delays with 737 Max 8s that it has been waiting around for.

“Boeing are still making great aircraft,” O’Leary told investors on a Jan. 29 call. “But quality does need to be improved.”