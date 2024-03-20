Airlines

Boeing's brutal start to 2024 will cost it a ton of cash, executive warns

CFO Brian West says "there's changes that need to happen" — and that they will be expensive

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Boeing logo on a soccer field
A different kind of Boeing green
Photo: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

It’s another setback for Boeing on the long, long road to a commercial comeback made longer by the continued fallout from the Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 door plug blowout in January. The giant cash hoard the company had built up has sprung a big leak.

Suggested Reading

RFK Jr. plans to cut 3,500 jobs at the FDA, as staff is reportedly already struggling with workload
Stocks trim losses as good economic numbers ease recession fears
Walmart is taking the eggs out of Easter to save money
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

RFK Jr. plans to cut 3,500 jobs at the FDA, as staff is reportedly already struggling with workload
Stocks trim losses as good economic numbers ease recession fears
Walmart is taking the eggs out of Easter to save money
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“There’s changes that need to happen,” CFO Brian West said at a recent conference put on by Bank of America. “There’s no doubt about it.” Those changes will be expensive.

Advertisement

Related Content

The FAA says Boeing needs to put 'safety and quality above profits'
What's happening at Boeing? A timeline of the aircraft maker's terrible week

Related Content

The FAA says Boeing needs to put 'safety and quality above profits'
What's happening at Boeing? A timeline of the aircraft maker's terrible week

Boeing still hasn’t provided guidance on how bad business will get between the investigations and lawsuits and production delays the company is facing. But West told the crowd at the event that Boeing has one number in mind: $4.5 billion. That’s how much cash the company is expecting to see go out the door this quarter alone. Its cash pile shrank by $1.9 billion in only last year to end up at $12.7 billion.

Advertisement

“First of all, there’s a combination of lower deliveries, lower volume at BCA and negative mix from inventory airplanes,” West said. “That’s a big piece of the delta. And then there are some working capital pressures, both inventory as well as some receipt timing. That is what’s going to happen in the quarter, and we also believe that some of that will not be made up for, for the full year.”

Advertisement

That’s corporate finance speak for: We can’t build commercial airline planes as quickly even though our customers really, really want us to, and we have to eat some of the resulting costs on both the loss of revenue and from financing the slower building of those planes. A lot of that cash will be gone for good.