The 7 worst stocks right now

Lots of people still watch TV these days, but fewer of them are using cable to do so. But streaming isn’t as profitable as so-called “linear” TV that you might get through a cable or satellite operator. That’s not great for Paramount. Until recently, it had been flirting with letting Warner Bros. Discovery deal with figuring out the solution to that particular problem, but those talks fell apart. The company is still in the market to sell itself, but the identity of its savior is one of those mysteries that Wall Street doesn’t like.

