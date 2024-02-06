Business News

Boeing labor pains and 'overworked' employees are linked to its 737 Max issues, analyst says

Fed-up Boeing workers are prepared to strike for a pay raise

By
Laura Bratton
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
NTSB examines the fuselage plug area of Boeing 737 Max 9 from Alaska Airlines flight
NTSB examines the fuselage plug area of Boeing 737 Max 9 from Alaska Airlines flight
Image: National Transportation Safety Board handout (Getty Images)

Boeing workers are dissatisfied with their pay and benefits, and they’re willing to strike for a 40% raise, the company’s largest union told Bloomberg Tuesday (Feb. 6).

Suggested Reading

This man wants to buy the entire landfill because he lost his $775 million worth of Bitcoin
Ozempic helped people drink less alcohol, study finds
Coca-Cola is bringing back a classic to cope with tariffs
Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

This man wants to buy the entire landfill because he lost his $775 million worth of Bitcoin
Ozempic helped people drink less alcohol, study finds
Coca-Cola is bringing back a classic to cope with tariffs
Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

For the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which represents Boeing workers, their dissatisfaction is tied to Boeing’s recent issues with its 737 Max 9, an analyst told the outlet.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Boeing strike has stopped all 737 production
Striking Boeing workers would like the company to stop negotiating in public

Related Content

The Boeing strike has stopped all 737 production
Striking Boeing workers would like the company to stop negotiating in public

“People don’t get stupider,” Cliff Collier, an aerospace manufacturing consultant, told Bloomberg. “People get overworked, people get pushed to do things they probably shouldn’t do.” He also said high turnover at the company following the pandemic means there have been more “inexperienced” workers and managers on production lines.

Advertisement

Boeing’s production processes are under scrutiny from regulators and investors. Its problems have rippled across the industry, with airlines from Southwest to United facing potential flight delays for years to come.

Advertisement

The manufacturer said it sees “a path to a new contract” with its employees. Otherwise, it could cost them dearly: Each day of a worker strike would cost the company at least $260 million.

Quartz has reached out to Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, and will update the story if they return comments.