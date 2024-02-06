Boeing labor pains and 'overworked' employees are linked to its 737 Max issues, analyst says

Boeing workers are dissatisfied with their pay and benefits, and they’re willing to strike for a 40% raise, the company’s largest union told Bloomberg Tuesday (Feb. 6).



For the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which represents Boeing workers, their dissatisfaction is tied to Boeing’s recent issues with its 737 Max 9, an analyst told the outlet.

“People don’t get stupider,” Cliff Collier, an aerospace manufacturing consultant, told Bloomberg. “People get overworked, people get pushed to do things they probably shouldn’t do.” He also said high turnover at the company following the pandemic means there have been more “inexperienced” workers and managers on production lines.

Boeing’s production processes are under scrutiny from regulators and investors. Its problems have rippled across the industry, with airlines from Southwest to United facing potential flight delays for years to come.

The manufacturer said it sees “a path to a new contract” with its employees. Otherwise, it could cost them dearly: Each day of a worker strike would cost the company at least $260 million.

Quartz has reached out to Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, and will update the story if they return comments.