Boeing says it will compensate United for jet groundings and delays

Boeing is trying to make amends with United Airlines. On Wednesday, the airline said it had reached an agreement with Boeing that would compensate it for the grounding of the 737 Max 9 aircrafts and certification delays of the 737 Max 10 jets.

Terms of the deal remain private, United said, but Boeing is planning to compensate the airline through “credit memos” that can be used for “future purchases from Boeing.”

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded dozens of 737 Max 9 planes after a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight. Because of the grounding and delivery delays, United reported a loss of $124 million during its latest earnings quarter. That money would have turned a profit had it not been for the grounding of the jets in January, the company said, noting that the groundings cost it roughly $200 million.

But even so, Boeing appears to be making good on its compensation promise. In early April, Boeing said it paid Alaska Airlines $160 million in initial compensation for the losses it faced after the panel blowout and groundings that followed. Alaska said it expects additional compensation, but details of that agreement remain undisclosed as well. United is the second U.S. airline that has been lined up to get a Boeing repayment.

