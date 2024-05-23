Boeing's China-bound planes are stuck in regulatory limbo

In This Story BA -2.70%

Boeing can’t deliver planes to China. Reuters reports that the company’s planes are stuck in delays because of inspections from the country’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC).

The inspections concern the batteries being used in the cockpit voice recorder of the 737 Max planes. In a statement, Boeing said it’s letting with Chinese authorities do their work.

It looks like the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) isn’t the only regulator giving the company fits. “We defer to the FAA and the CAAC on this regulatory discussion,” Boeing told the outlet in a statement.

It’s likely a disappointment for Boeing, considering it just regained business in China. Bloomberg reports that the CAAC began allowing the plane-maker to start delivering 737 Maxes to the country this January for the first time since 2022. Its operations in the country have been under significant scrutiny since two fatal crashes of that plane in 2018 and 2019 that grounded it in the United States for nearly two years. The Reuters report says that ongoing trade disputes between the United States and China are also contributing.

Prior to its current impassed, Boeing’s orders and deliveries page says that it had delivered 22 planes to China this year after delivering just 9 in all of 2023.