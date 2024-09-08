Boeing looks to avoid a strike with a 25% pay raise and plans to build its next plane in Seattle

In This Story BA -0.01%

Boeing said it reached a tentative agreement with a union that represents more than 30,000 employees that would potentially avoid a massive strike — and ensure its next plane is manufactured in its initial home base of Seattle.

This is the first time that Boeing is negotiating a full contract with District 751 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers since 2008, when workers went on strike before a deal was reached. The union’s workers have been working on the same contract for more than a decade, which has been merely extended in the interim.

The planemaker announced the preliminary deal on Sunday. It includes a 25% raise, more retirement funds, improved health benefits, and increased paid-time off. In addition, the contract includes a promise to create its next plane in Seattle.



“This contract deepens our commitment to the Pacific Northwest,” the company’s Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope said in a video to employees on Sunday. “Boeing’s roots are here in Washington. It is where generations of workers have built incredible airplanes that connect the world. And it’s why we’re excited that, as part of the contract, our team in the Puget Sound region will build Boeing’s next new airplane.”

A strike was looming on Sept. 13, but now the union will vote on Boeing’s proposed deal. If it’s rejected, the union members could agree to a walkout beginning on Friday morning, according to NPR.

-Melvin Backman contributed to this article.

