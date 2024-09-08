Air and Space

Boeing looks to avoid a strike with a 25% pay raise and plans to build its next plane in Seattle

The commitments were part of a tentative deal the planemaker struck with a 30,000-plus-member union that could avoid a debilitating strike

By
Morgan Haefner
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Boeing looks to avoid a strike with a 25% pay raise and plans to build its next plane in Seattle
Photo: Stephen Brashear / Stringer (Getty Images)
In This Story
BA-0.01%

Boeing said it reached a tentative agreement with a union that represents more than 30,000 employees that would potentially avoid a massive strike — and ensure its next plane is manufactured in its initial home base of Seattle.

Suggested Reading

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure
An Ozempic successor falls short, Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill, and senators grill RFK: Pharma news roundup
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure
An Ozempic successor falls short, Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill, and senators grill RFK: Pharma news roundup
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

This is the first time that Boeing is negotiating a full contract with District 751 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers since 2008, when workers went on strike before a deal was reached. The union’s workers have been working on the same contract for more than a decade, which has been merely extended in the interim.

Advertisement

Related Content

Boeing labor pains and 'overworked' employees are linked to its 737 Max issues, analyst says
The Boeing strike has stopped all 737 production

Related Content

Boeing labor pains and 'overworked' employees are linked to its 737 Max issues, analyst says
The Boeing strike has stopped all 737 production

The planemaker announced the preliminary deal on Sunday. It includes a 25% raise, more retirement funds, improved health benefits, and increased paid-time off. In addition, the contract includes a promise to create its next plane in Seattle.

Advertisement

“This contract deepens our commitment to the Pacific Northwest,” the company’s Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope said in a video to employees on Sunday. “Boeing’s roots are here in Washington. It is where generations of workers have built incredible airplanes that connect the world. And it’s why we’re excited that, as part of the contract, our team in the Puget Sound region will build Boeing’s next new airplane.”

Advertisement

A strike was looming on Sept. 13, but now the union will vote on Boeing’s proposed deal. If it’s rejected, the union members could agree to a walkout beginning on Friday morning, according to NPR.

-Melvin Backman contributed to this article.