Braze Inc. (BRZE) reports earnings

Braze Inc. (BRZE+1.68% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

The filing details Braze's financial performance, with revenue increasing to $593.4 million, up from $471.8 million in the previous year. This growth was driven by a rise in subscription revenue, which accounted for $570.3 million of the total revenue.

Cost of revenue increased to $183.2 million, resulting in a gross profit of $410.2 million and a gross margin of 69.1%, slightly higher than the previous year's 68.7%.

Operating expenses totaled $532.4 million, with sales and marketing expenses reaching $282.3 million, research and development costs at $134.0 million, and general and administrative expenses at $116.1 million.

The company reported a net loss of $104.0 million, compared to a net loss of $130.4 million in the prior year. This represents an improvement, although the company continues to operate at a loss.

Braze's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $514.0 million as of January 31, 2025. The company generated $36.7 million in cash from operating activities, a significant increase from $6.9 million in the previous year.

The filing also highlights Braze's continued investment in research and development to enhance its customer engagement platform and expand its market presence.

Braze's international revenue grew to $267.0 million, reflecting the company's efforts to expand its global footprint.

The report notes a material weakness in internal controls related to IT general controls, which the company is addressing.

Braze acknowledges the impact of macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation and interest rate changes, on its operations and financial performance.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Braze Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.