BrightRock Gold Corp (BRGC) reports earnings

In This Story BRGC +23.72%

BrightRock Gold Corp (BRGC+23.72% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2005.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

The filing indicates that the company is a development stage entity with no revenues, no assets, and no specific business plan. It is considered a 'blank check company' under SEC regulations.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

The company has not been able to have an independent audit of its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2005, due to unavailable accounting records.

Advertisement

BrightRock Gold Corp has been classified as a 'shell company' by the SEC, which limits its ability to use certain securities registration forms and affects the liquidity of its stock.

Advertisement

As of December 31, 2005, the company had no business operations and no cash resources other than those provided by management. It is dependent on interim funding for its expenses.

Advertisement

The company's financial statements show no assets or liabilities, and the stockholders' equity is reported as zero.

Management has identified a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting due to a lack of segregation of duties.

Advertisement

The company's common stock is occasionally traded on the OTC Pink Sheet Market, with limited liquidity.

The filing also details the company's intention to seek new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition.

Advertisement

As of December 31, 2005, there were 28,679,120 shares of common stock and 46,700 shares of Series A Preferred stock issued and outstanding.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the BrightRock Gold Corp annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.