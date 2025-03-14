BrightRock Gold Corp (BRGC) reports earnings

In This Story
BrightRock Gold Corp (BRGC+23.72%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2005.
The filing indicates that the company is a development stage entity with no revenues, no assets, and no specific business plan. It is considered a 'blank check company' under SEC regulations.
The company has not been able to have an independent audit of its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2005, due to unavailable accounting records.
BrightRock Gold Corp has been classified as a 'shell company' by the SEC, which limits its ability to use certain securities registration forms and affects the liquidity of its stock.
As of December 31, 2005, the company had no business operations and no cash resources other than those provided by management. It is dependent on interim funding for its expenses.
The company's financial statements show no assets or liabilities, and the stockholders' equity is reported as zero.
Management has identified a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting due to a lack of segregation of duties.
The company's common stock is occasionally traded on the OTC Pink Sheet Market, with limited liquidity.
The filing also details the company's intention to seek new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition.
As of December 31, 2005, there were 28,679,120 shares of common stock and 46,700 shares of Series A Preferred stock issued and outstanding.
This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the BrightRock Gold Corp annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.