Earnings Snapshots

Brookfield Asset Management Inc Class A Limited (BAM) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 17, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
BAM+2.41%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc Class A Limited (BAM+2.41%) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The filing is available for review filing.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's stock slips ahead of Jensen Huang's GTC keynote
Turns out people are using AI like a personal shopper
Starbucks has to pay California driver $50 million over hot tea spill
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The report includes financial statements showing an increase in net income to $541 million from $451 million in the previous year. This increase is attributed to higher earnings from the Asset Management Company and an increased ownership stake resulting from the AEL Mandate.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's stock slips ahead of Jensen Huang's GTC keynote
Turns out people are using AI like a personal shopper
Starbucks has to pay California driver $50 million over hot tea spill
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Base management and advisory fees rose to $2.957 billion, a 7% increase from the prior year, driven by the AEL Mandate and additional capital inflows from Brookfield Wealth Solutions.

Advertisement

Related Content

Southwest Airlines prepares for battle
7-Eleven owner says no thanks to $38 billion buyout offer

Related Content

Southwest Airlines prepares for battle
7-Eleven owner says no thanks to $38 billion buyout offer

Fee-Bearing Capital increased by 18% to $539 billion as of December 31, 2024, due to fundraising activities and strategic investments, including the acquisition of Castlelake and Pinegrove Ventures.

Advertisement

Distributable Earnings for the asset management business were reported at $2.363 billion, up from $2.244 billion, reflecting higher Fee-Related Earnings and investment income.

Advertisement

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has maintained a strong liquidity position with $1.8 billion in corporate liquidity, supported by undrawn credit facilities and cash reserves.

The company continues to focus on strategic growth through acquisitions and fundraising, with significant investments in infrastructure and renewable energy sectors.

Advertisement

The filing outlines various risk factors, including market volatility, interest rate fluctuations, and geopolitical uncertainties, which could impact future financial performance.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per share, representing a 15% increase over the previous year, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Advertisement

The report also details the company's sustainability initiatives, emphasizing its commitment to reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable business practices.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Brookfield Asset Management Inc Class A Limited annual 10-K report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.