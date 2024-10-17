Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Food

A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected

A recall of more than 300 ready-to-eat meals includes Amazon, Costco, Walmart, and Trader Joe’s

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Major retailers, including Amazon (AMZN), Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), and Trader Joe’s, have issued a nationwide recall for over 300 ready-to-eat meals due to a potential outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.

This follows a large-scale recall by BrucePac, a meat processing plant in Durant, Oklahoma, and affects almost 12 million pounds of meat and poultry products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The affected products were produced between May 31 and Oct. 8 and were reportedly distributed across the U.S. to schools, restaurants, and retailers. The recall includes products that are labeled with establishment numbers “51205" and “P-51205" near the USDA mark of inspection. They span pre-made salads, burritos, and pasta.

The contamination was uncovered during routine FSIS testing, which detected listeria in finished products from BrucePac. While no illnesses have been confirmed, listeria can be particularly dangerous for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, individuals over 65, and those with compromised immune systems.

The latest recall follows a major incident in July when Boar’s Head, a Virginia-based deli meat supplier, recalled millions of pounds of products linked to a listeria outbreak that resulted in at least 10 deaths and numerous hospitalizations. The plant shut down in September.

FSIS said more details, including the list of recalled items, will be shared as they become available. The agency said it’s concerned that the recalled products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. It urges anyone who has consumed these items and experiences flu-like symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.

In the meantime, we’ve compiled a list of some items on the recall list, including their best-by dates. A full list of items affected can be found here.

2 / 17

Amazon’s Kitchen Chicken & Pepper Jack Wrap

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Oct. 5, 2024 or before

3 / 17

Amazon’s Sesame Chicken Salad

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Oct. 10, 2024 or before

4 / 17

Costco’s Southwestern Style Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: April 1, 2026

5 / 17

Walmart’s Great Value Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Aug. 12, 2025

6 / 17

Walmart’s Great Value Southwestern Style Chicken & Pasta

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Aug. 16, 2025

7 / 17

Trader Joe’s Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Image: FSIS

Best by date: Oct. 12, 2024 or before

8 / 17

Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Oct. 8, 2024 or before

9 / 17

Trader Joe’s Harvest Salad with Grilled Chicken

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Oct. 7, 2024 or before

10 / 17

Trader Joe’s Curried White Chicken Deli Salad

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Oct. 8, 2024 or before

11 / 17

Trader Joe’s Wine Country White Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Oct. 8, 2024 or before

12 / 17

7-Eleven Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Oct. 6, 2024 or before

13 / 17

Dole’s Chicken Caesar Salad

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Oct. 4-25, 2024

14 / 17

Dole’s Santa Fe Style Salad

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Oct. 4-23, 2024

15 / 17

Kroger’s Salad Kit Southwest Style Salad with Chicken

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Oct. 10, 2024 or before

16 / 17

HEB Chicken Broccoli & Rice Casserole

Image for article titled A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
Screenshot: FSIS

Best by date: Oct. 9, 2025

17 / 17