A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected

Major retailers, including Amazon (AMZN), Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), and Trader Joe’s, have issued a nationwide recall for over 300 ready-to-eat meals due to a potential outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.



This follows a large-scale recall by BrucePac, a meat processing plant in Durant, Oklahoma, and affects almost 12 million pounds of meat and poultry products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The affected products were produced between May 31 and Oct. 8 and were reportedly distributed across the U.S. to schools, restaurants, and retailers. The recall includes products that are labeled with establishment numbers “51205" and “P-51205" near the USDA mark of inspection. They span pre-made salads, burritos, and pasta.

The contamination was uncovered during routine FSIS testing, which detected listeria in finished products from BrucePac. While no illnesses have been confirmed, listeria can be particularly dangerous for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, individuals over 65, and those with compromised immune systems.

The latest recall follows a major incident in July when Boar’s Head, a Virginia-based deli meat supplier, recalled millions of pounds of products linked to a listeria outbreak that resulted in at least 10 deaths and numerous hospitalizations. The plant shut down in September.

FSIS said more details, including the list of recalled items, will be shared as they become available. The agency said it’s concerned that the recalled products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. It urges anyone who has consumed these items and experiences flu-like symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.

In the meantime, we’ve compiled a list of some items on the recall list, including their best-by dates. A full list of items affected can be found here.