Mold and bugs were discovered at a Boar's Head plant tied to 9 deaths

Federal inspectors reportedly found dozens of violations in the Boar’s Head facility in Virginia that is linked to a deadly outbreak of listeria.



U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspectors flagged at least 69 noncompliance violations — including mold, pooling water, and the presence of insects near food — according to records obtained by CBS News through a Freedom of Information Act request.

“A black mold like substance was seen throughout the room at the wall/concrete junction. As well as some caulking around brick/metal,” the inspectors wrote in January.

More recently, in July, inspectors found mold around hand washing sinks used by the facility’s employees. Inspectors also found pooling water in the facility, including a puddle with “a green algal growth” and instances of insects being near the deli meat.

Boar’s Head and the USDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Quartz.

However, company spokesperson Elizabeth Ward told CBS News, “As a USDA-inspected food producer, the agency has inspectors in our Jarratt, Virginia plant every day and if at any time inspectors identify something that needs to be addressed, our team does so immediately, as was the case with each and every issue raised by USDA in this report.” Ward added that operations at the Jarratt facility have been suspended, while the company retrains employees and disinfects the plant.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that 57 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak in 18 states. The outbreak has been linked to nine deaths.

Boar’s Head on July 30 expanded its recall to include all of its products that were produced in the Jarratt, Virginia facility due to a potential contamination of listeria.

The expanded recall amounted to seven million pound of deli meat. In total, 71 products under the Boar Head’s and Old Country brands — including ham, bacon, sausage and bologna — were added to the recall.

The products have a sell-by date ranging from July 29, 2024 to October 17, 2024 and were distributed to retail deli locations nationwide and exported to the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama.

The CDC recommends people throw away or return any recalled products. The agency also suggests people clean their refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched sliced deli meat.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious listeriosis infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. An estimated 1,600 people in the U.S. get listeriosis ever year, with about 260 annual fatalities, according to the CDC.